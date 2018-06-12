No Square Theatre presents the Disney Princess Concert on June 29, 30 and July 1
Join No Square Theatre for the perfect concert for your princess on June 29 and June 30 at 6:30 p.m. and July 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children/students.
The show will features some favorite songs, including Let It Go, When You Wish Upon A Star, Beauty and the Beast, and so much more.
There will be a pre-show Tea Party with a princess on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget to dress up in your favorite princess costume for this event. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://nosquare.tix.com.
No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion Street in Historic Legion Hall.