Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD
Countdown to Motown wasn’t perfect, which made it perfect. That is, a few arms waved in the wrong direction during the rendition of Stop! In the Name of Love – that’s about it – but these (very) minor errors make the audiences at LagunaTunes concerts feel part of the show, part of the happy camaraderie of the choir – what matters, these tiny imperfections say, is singing together for the joy of it, not for fame and glory (though the standing-room-only audience clearly found the singers glorious).
And the professionalism of these amateurs is also evident in every number.
Succinctly put, LagunaTunes concerts are short, sweet, free, and fun, and truly the voice(s) of the community.
Click on photo for a larger image
Little Stevie Wonder
Last Sunday’s show covered quite a bit of ground in an hour, including some of my favorites: My Cherie Amour, My Girl and Chain of Fools. Friends recalled memories of “Little Stevie Wonder” when he first started out and I have no doubt that the performance evoked many a remembrance of happy past times and loves.
The transcendent rendition of Midnight Train to Georgia, sung by the redoubtable Roxanna Ward, was clearly an audience favorite.
Council member Bob Whalen, whose wife, Kirsten, is a member of the choir, confessed that he was biased, so he loved everything about the show (but who didn’t?).
“I particularly enjoyed Roxanna’s version of R.E.S.P.E.C.T because it got the crowd moving and singing,” he said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Guest star Roxanna Ward
That number was written by Otis Redding, something I didn’t know. Which made me long to hear Sitting on the Dock of the Bay. Maybe next year?
Other random things I learned: LagunaTunes is in its fifteenth season, and Pat Kollenda, one of the founders, has been involved in each one of them, and is still singing her heart out; there are no auditions, so anyone can join the choir; and not only is LagunaTunes exceptionally good, they’re also, according to Ward, one of the widest choirs she’s ever known – a rare accolade…
The community chorus, ably directed by the inspiring Bob Gunn, is a local treasure. For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org.