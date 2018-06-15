City Manager’s Update
Art-Inspired Writing Contest – Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Suzanne Redfearn invites local poets and authors to respond in verse or prose to Jeff Rovner’s photograph Kalaywa Monastery, Yangon, currently on display at City Hall. Two selected winners will each receive $250. The deadline for entry is Friday, July 27. For more information, visit http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art.
Laguna Beach Summer Trolley Service Starts June 18 – Start your summer fun early by riding the Laguna Beach Trolley. Trolley service will start daily on Monday, June 18 with Canyon service running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Coastal service running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call (949) 497-0766.
Laguna Beach Village Entrance Project – The construction plans and specifications for the Village Entrance project are being finalized for public bidding today, Friday, June 15. The award of the construction contract is anticipated to be presented at the August 7 City Council meeting. The plans and specifications are available for public viewing at www.lagunabeachcity.net/villageentrance.