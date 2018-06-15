Documentary film about women outrigger paddlers, Year on the Water, is in production for 2019 release
Year on the Water is a documentary film that tells the story of the 2018 Southern California Outrigger Paddling season through the eyes of top women athletes, Aimee Spector of Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club (OCC) from Redondo Beach, and Laguna Beach’s Courtney Hamchuk (Dana Point OCC). Both women are fierce competitors, dedicated athletes and extraordinary role models.
Their respective journeys through the 2018 SCORA racing season will capture imaginations while showing what’s possible when you’re driven by passion, courage and yes, obsession. In the current political and social climate, a story about strong, determined and driven women athletes and their lives is sure to appeal to audiences. A good portion of the film takes place in Laguna Beach.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo © Year On The Water Documentary Film
Courtney Hamchuk
The film documents Spector, Hamchuk and other paddlers’ lives, sacrifices, setbacks and triumphs as they race the 2018 season with their teams, including the 2018 Catalina Crossing (culminating in qualification to race the Women’s Championships), the Na Wahine O Ke Kai (a treacherous and challenging 42-mile race in Molokai, Hawaii in September).
Unlike outrigger in Polynesia, which is dominated by men’s teams, outrigger racing in Southern California is a sport dominated by women. There are men and coed teams, but an estimated 60-70 percent of the participants in the SCORA Series are women.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo © Year On The Water Documentary Film
Brandi Cumin Baksic and Courtney Hamchuk paddling in the 2018
Santa Barbara Rig Run
Los Angeles-based producers Dan Brockett and Tony Peck are experienced documentary filmmakers searching for compelling stories about real people who, in their own ways, redefine their world. Brockett’s wife took up Outrigger Paddling a few years ago with a Ventura paddling club, Hokuloa Outrigger, and as she progressed deeper into the sport, he began to notice interesting and compelling details about how the sport of paddling and women’s roles in the sport have evolved in Southern California. This story was too compelling to not make a film about it.
Year On The Water isn’t just about a sport you’ve probably barely heard of, it’s a discovery of what captures the heart, spirit and imagination of these extraordinary women. Besides racing and the competition, the film documents the challenges and triumphs in each woman’s life throughout an entire year.
Year On The Water just launched an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign at https://igg.me/at/yearonthewater to raise funds to complete production for the remaining races for the 2018 season. Production will wrap up in November of this year, with post-production beginning in January 2019. The film will play film festivals and seek distribution through the spring and summer of 2019, hopefully finding a home with Netflix, Amazon or Hulu. Details about the production can be found on the film’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/yearonthewater.