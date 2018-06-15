Late Night Catechism 3: Til Death Do Us Part performance at the Playhouse on June 18 at 7:30 p.m.
After teaching countless students about the saints, venial sins, limbo and more, Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites, including her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game.
Classroom participation is a must, so bring along your sweetie and your sense of humor for a session with the country’s feistiest couples counselor! ‘Til Death Do Us Part is the latest class to be unveiled in this sinfully funny series.
Writer Maripat Donovan originated the role of Sister in “Late Nite Catechism” and has toured internationally, receiving rave reviews for her work in Chicago, Boston, Providence, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, London, and Dublin. She worked in Chicago theatre for more than 20 years, winning Joseph Jefferson citations for her work in “Portrait of a Shiksa” and “The Good Times are Killing Me.”
For her work in “Late Nite Catechism,” she was nominated for the coveted “Outer Critics Circle Award in New York for Outstanding Solo Performance. Maripat won the Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Solo Performance in Los Angeles.
The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call (949) 497-2787.