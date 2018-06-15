LBHS Drama has some exciting announcements to make this summer, including Drama Camp
This summer, LBHS Drama has a ton of exciting events to look forward to – kicking off with their Annual End of the Year event on Saturday, June 16 at 4 p.m. in the Senior Quad. LBHS students and their families are encouraged to attend.
Awards and senior scholarships will be distributed, and the infamous and always humorous “PAP Video” will be premiered.
LBHS Drama families will receive an email with additional details.
Additionally, Summer Camp registration is officially open. The optional camps will meet August 20 - 23 in the Greene Room, LBHS Room 55. Instruction and activities will focus on audition preparation and techniques for drama and musical theatre.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Much to celebrate as the school year draws to a close
Drama students are also encouraged to attend Dance Camp. A supervised lunch break will be provided for middle school students attending both camps.
Registration fees are $200 per discipline or $400 for both. Registration is currently open at www.lbhs.booktix.com.
A very successful 2018
LBHS Drama received 11 nominations for the National Youth Awards in their first year of participation. Outstanding Production in the Junior Division was awarded to The Lion King, Jr.
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical was awarded to Malin Glade as Natalie and Ian Winefordner as Chad in All Shook Up. Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play was awarded to Luka Salib as Otto Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, Claire Tigner as Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, and Ian Winefordner as Ben in Night of the Living Dead.
Outstanding Guest Performance was awarded to Luke Dressler as Mr. Dussel in The Diary of Anne Frank. Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play was awarded to Chloe Bryan as Edith Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank. Outstanding Costume Design was awarded to The Lion King, Jr.
Outstanding Sound Design was awarded to Kennedy Hobson for All Shook Up. Lastly, Outstanding Musical Direction was awarded to Roxanna Ward for All Shook Up.