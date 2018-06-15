Summer Trolley service starts June 18

Start your summer fun early by riding the Laguna Beach Trolley! Trolley service will start daily on Monday, June 18 with Canyon service running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Coastal service running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net or call (949) 497-0766.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Catch the trolley this summer!

Mary Hurlbut launches newsletter with insider information for locals

Mary Hurlbut, freelance photographer extraordinaire and Stu News stalwart, is currently prepping for her 37th year exhibiting in the Sawdust Art Festival.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Miller

Mary then: I was waiting to choose my first booth space at the Sawdust Art Festival. I had just finished a two-year apprenticeship in stained glass, after graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, and had opened my own studio (mom and dad’s garage).

“My booth is painted and ready, but I’m having a very hard time choosing the photographs I need to print and frame taken over the past year. Why? Because I have too many favorites,” Mary says. (This is a dilemma her editor faces every time she sends in a batch of photos to go with Stu News stories. It’s agony to decide on only three when more than a dozen are crying out for publication each time.)

Her solution: “Next year I’ll be asking clients, students and friends to help me choose!” she says.

Which is one of the reasons Mary is launching a newsletter – to keep in touch with her numerous contacts and to provide inside information on Laguna Beach events, workshops, and photography.

Her newsletter will include photo tips for cell phones or DSLRs, notes about her favorite apps and camera gear, contests and opportunity drawings, free screensavers of Laguna Beach, as well as discounts for and information about photography classes and workshops.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Mary now: In 2008, I closed my glass studio (that my husband Spence built for me in our home) and pursued my passion for photography full time. With experience I’ve narrowed my focus to portraits and events, using all of Laguna Beach, from the hilltops to the sea, as my studio!

To sign up and improve your photography skills, visit

https://mailchi.mp/f9ab0965d84f/

here-comes-summer-photography

-and-sawdust-32489

Laguna Beach Historical Society looks for docents, one afternoon a month at the LBHS bungalow

Hang out in a piece of history one afternoon a month by volunteering as a docent for the Laguna Beach Historical Society. Interested volunteers should email info@lagunabeachhistory.org for more information. Potential docents will be contacted by the volunteer coordinator to match up volunteer with an available time slot and arrange for training.

Click on photo for larger image

The Murphy Smith Bungalow

Docents will staff the bungalow at 278 Ocean Ave on the assigned day from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and show visitors around the place. There is free parking next door at Wells Fargo Bank.

The Murphy Smith Bungalow is a piece of LB history, a kind of time capsule. Visitors experience a downtown bungalow from the Good Old Days of Laguna. There are photos and memorabilia that show visitors a glimpse of the town’s unique history.

The Murphy Smith Bungalow is open Friday, Saturday, and Sun from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, go to www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, June 16

8- 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at this habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Meet at the Big Bend staging area. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission (form required). Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





Fitness Hike at Little Sycamore

Thurs, June 21

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this difficult, strenuous and fast-paced, 4.8-mile hike (400-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. For ages 15 and up. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Please note: Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center (west side of Laguna Canyon Road/SR-133, approximately 3.5 miles south of I-5/405). Online reservations required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Intro/Intermediate Mountain Biking – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Sun, June 17

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Catch beautiful canyon views on a 10-mile or so ride over steep and uneven terrain (1,600-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants. This is for newer riders as well as those getting back into mountain biking. Appropriate mountain biking equipment required. Must have helmet, gloves, hydration; a snack is strongly suggested. Leaders will select trails and route based on weather and participants’ skill level. Come and enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Parkway (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, left into parking lot). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Online reservations are required.





Discovery Hike – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Wed, June 20

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky, 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500 ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear close-toed hiking shoes, sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). We will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Trailside Chat

Sat, June 16

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Trailside

Chat table before starting a hike into the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about some of the fun critters living in the park and reasons to stay on the trail. Alex will be stationed at the Moro Canyon Trail Head near the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Take your Father on a Nature Hike

Sun, June 17

9 a.m.

Take Your Father on a Nature

Hike and celebrate the day at Crystal Cove State Park where a docent will share fun facts about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





12-acre Historic District

Sun, June 17

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck

of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Intertidal Bioblitz

Mon, June 18

8 – 11 a.m.

Help learn more about the tidepools at Crystal Cove State Park and participate in a state-wide intertidal bioblitz meeting at the Historic District Education Commons. Citizen Scientists will

be documenting marine life in every Marine Protected Area in California. For more information and to RSVP go to https://crystalcove.org/event/

snapshot-cal-coast-intertidal

-bioblitz. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, June 20

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State

Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.

City Hall

Council, Boards, Commissions, Committees – Etc.

...

Mon, June 18

Heritage Committee

6 p.m.

City Council Chambers

...

Tues, June 19

Environmental Sustainability Committee Meeting

6 p.m.

Community & Susi Q Center

...

Wed, June 20

Planning Commission

6 p.m.

City Council Chambers

...

Thurs, June 21

Affordable Housing Task Force

5 p.m.

Community & Susi Q Center

...

Fri, June 22

City Hall Closed

...

CLICK HERE for agendas, meeting minutes and more info

...