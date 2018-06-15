Laguna Art-A-Fair Opening Night features Celebrity Red Carpet VIP Gala
Laguna Art-A-Fair will present an exclusive VIP Opening Night Gala on Friday, June 29 from 6 - 9 p.m. Held at the newly renovated Laguna Art-A-Fair grounds at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, the evening includes gourmet food tastings from local celebrity chefs, fine wine tastings, live music and hosted bar. Attendees will be the first to preview Laguna Art-A-Fair’s luxury design wall as the evening celebrates their new 2018 feature connecting fine art with luxury home design.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Josh Gunter
The new façade brings fresh excitement to Art-A-Fair
Proceeds from the opening night affair will benefit the California Sports Hall of Fame founded by former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, Christian Okoye. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping at-risk and under privileged youth by hosting free athletic clinics hosting by well-known professional athletes. Okoye and other known sports celebrities will be on hand at the VIP to greet guests.
The luxury design wall was created by renowned interior designer Nancy Vengoechea of Vengo Design International in partnership with luxury brands tied to the latest design trends in furnishings, flooring, lighting, wall finishes and more. Organizers developed the concept so homeowners can envision fine art in various settings.
Individual tickets to the June 29 VIP night are $150 and can be purchased online at http://art-a-fair.com.
Laguna Art-A-Fair opens to the general public on Friday, June 29 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and continues through Sunday, September 2.
Festival grounds are located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Opening Night Gala, call (949) 444-6314 or visit http://art-a-fair.com.
A juried art exhibit, Laguna Art-A-Fair has set and maintained a standard of excellence that is respected both internationally and by the local art community.
Arranged as an artist coop, each participant plays a role in producing the annual exhibit that features 120 art exhibits, workshops, food & wine and live music in a scenic Laguna canyon setting.
Unlike other local art shows, Laguna Art-A-Fair does not have residency restrictions so the festival draws a geographically diverse group of artists with works rich in quality yet diverse in content.