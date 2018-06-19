Crystal Cove Cottages restoration more than halfway complete; donations needed to finish the job
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy
The cottage restoration process at Crystal Cove is more than halfway complete. With 29 of the 46 cottages already restored, Crystal Cove Conservancy officials have announced the need for more money to finish the project.
The total remaining cost for restoration is estimated to be around $35 million. With a goal to fundraise $5 million before the start of September, the group has raised about $1.1 million. Luckily, on Friday, June 8, the Packard Foundation approved a low-interest $10 million construction loan. This will make the final stages of the restoration process go by even faster!
This project has not been an easy one. From unstable cliffs to sewage systems, it has been hard to obtain the financial and physical means needed for completion. However, the cottages have a special place in peoples’ hearts, for some of them have been around since 1940. It is the history and memories that matter, not necessarily how fancy they look.
The workers are looking at a five-year timeline for the final completion of the cottages. Once finished, we will all want to check them out!
For more information regarding the cottages and how to support the project, visit www.crystalcove.org.