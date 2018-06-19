Special Board of Education meeting tonight will review survey results regarding recommended changes to school calendar
The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting tonight, Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. in the LBHS Library to review survey data regarding recommended changes to the school calendar, which have been recommended to go into effect at the start of the 2019-2010 student instructional year.
LBUSD partnered with Hanover Research, a private research firm located in Washington D.C., to administer an opinion survey of students, parents, teachers, and staff regarding recommended changes to the District’s academic calendar.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Will the school calendar change for LBUSD students starting in 2019-20? Results of the Board of Education’s special survey, presented tonight (Tuesday, June 19) to the public, will likely play a big role in the decision.
The changes recommended by the committee include moving the calendar start date up a week and a half earlier, to August 21, and moving the end date up a week earlier to June 11. This would align LBUSD with other nearby districts that have made similar changes in recent years.
The calendar survey data review is an information only item. No action will be considered at the board meeting. The Board will provide the district staff with direction on the next steps in the process.
Tonight’s special meeting is open to the public.
For additional information, including the recommended 2019-2020 calendar, visit www.lbusd.org/calendarplanning.