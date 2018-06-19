Police Files
Father’s Day crash lands dad and daughter in ER
On Sunday, June 19 at 11:08 a.m., Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle at Vista Del Sol and Coast Highway.
Reporting parties estimated that the driver at fault, not the injured father and daughter, was traveling 90-100 mph on Coast Highway at the time of the collision.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBPD
A careening car traveling at speeds up to 100 mph on Coast Highway collides with a daughter and dad on Father’s Day
“It was determined a reckless driver had caused the collision by sideswiping another vehicle causing that vehicle to overturn. Both the driver and his daughter, not at fault, were taken to Mission Hospital – Laguna Beach for their injuries,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “The father suffered a laceration on his leg and the daughter suffered a broken finger.”
The driver deemed at fault, Aaron Van Korlaar, 26, Rancho Santa Margarita, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and taken into custody.
“Several of our officers working that day are Drug Recognition Experts (DRE). The suspect was evaluated in the field and at the station and determined to be under the influence of a depressant. No alcohol was detected and nothing was found in the vehicle,” Sgt Cota said. “He gave a blood sample per law requirements.”
The suspect was taken straight to OC Jail.
Bail was set at $100,000.
Summer canine curfew: dogs are nixed from beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Sept 10
Move over Rover, the free roving beach days are over at least from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 10. Over the weekend, dogs were dogged with the unwelcome news on the City’s Facebook Page, “Sorry doggies, as of today you have to wait until 6 p.m. to be on the beach. It’s a seasonal rule, June 15 - Sept 10, that is part of our Municipal Code. After 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m., dogs are welcome on our sandy shores, though like everywhere in Laguna they must be on a leash.” #lagunabeach #beachlife #dogs
Jim Beres, LBPD Civilian Services Administrator, explained the “dogs on beaches” ordinance to Stu News to help locals settle down scruffy, which can be a toughie for pups excited to play on the sandy beaches any time of day.
Why is this policy in place?
“Because the beaches are so crowded with visitors and beachgoers, it is not safe to have dogs on the beach during those days and times. Between June 15 and September 10, dogs can be on the beach before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. as long as they are on leash,” Beres said.
The sole exception is Thousand Steps Beach, where dogs are never allowed. The county has banned dogs at Thousand Steps all day, year round.
“Dogs are never allowed off leash at any time on City beaches and all the other county beaches follow the same rules the City beaches do,” Beres said. “They are allowed off leash at the Dog Park in Laguna Canyon, and they are allowed off leash on private property, provided it is fenced.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Over the busy summer months, canine curfew at Laguna beaches is in effect, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., through September 10
According to Beres, the “dogs on leashes only” ordinance was first adopted in 1978 with the most recent revision in 2011. The fines are tiered based on the number of offenses cited within a 12-month time frame. The first offense is $100, the second is $200 and the third is $500.
What about Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove, what are the dog rules there?
“Emerald Bay is in the county’s unincorporated area, so the county’s rules would apply there. Irvine Cove is within the City, so all the City rules apply [there] just like any other public City beach,” Beres said.
For Fidos that drool at the prospect of ruling the beach supreme, the prospect is a pipe dream.
Has the City discussed a year-round dog beach?
“It has been discussed on occasion, but there are no appropriate locations in Laguna Beach for a dog beach,” Beres said.
Is this something that would need to originate with Council? Is this a possibility for the future?
“They have addressed that issue in the past, but there is just nowhere in Laguna Beach that would be appropriate for a dog beach. There is a great dog beach in Huntington Beach, but the difference is there are no homes near the Huntington Beach dog beach,” Beres said. “In Laguna Beach, we have residents who live by all of our beaches. In addition, we have a state Marine Protected Area off our coast that prohibits disturbing the marine environment, and that prohibition applies to dogs as well.”
He said the City typically receives a handful of complaints from residents about dogs chasing wildlife at the beaches or in the tidepools every year, and that this is a violation of the Federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, as well as the state Marine Protected Area.
Snake Files
Slip, sliding, and slithering away: snakes are here to stay, so be careful and keep them at bay
On Wednesday, June 13 at 2:02 p.m., a business in the 400 block of Forest Avenue called LBPD to report a snake inside the wall. Described as a stray, the snake decided to move away, first outside the business, then on to the street, the busy snake was reportedly quite fast on its feet.
At 2:08 p.m., six minutes later, LBPD received another call that the same snake was busy on the crawl. But instead of being witnessed on lower ground, the snake had lofty ambitions, so on the gutter above he was found. Now three feet of the snake was up on display, yes, that crazy snake-artist described as yellow and grey.
Then, at 2:39 p.m., a third call came in. It seems that the snake-capades were not at the end. The snake it turns out they finally did catch, and Animal Services was requested to come out and fetch.
More on Wednesday, at the 800 block of Diamond Street at 3:53 p.m., another snake call was reported to LBPD. A woman found a large snake in her garage and asked for help to get it out. Then she learned it was a gopher snake and decided she would “leave it on her property.”
Another snake call came in to LBPD on Wednesday, June 13. This one was at the 30800 block of Coast Highway at 3:54 p.m. when a snake was reportedly found at a resident’s front door. Cited as a 601 by LBPD, that trespassing snake was Gone on Arrival, instinct must have kicked in, pure survival.
Wednesday’s “local snake sighting day” continued ironically at 6:13 p.m. (on June 13). Located at the 21600 block of Ocean Vista Drive another rattler came visiting a resident’s front door. However, this time it was a baby rattler, capricious to the core, that quickly decided to hide underneath the pot by the door.
On Thursday, June 14 at 3:32 p.m., at the 100 block of Irvine Cove Place, LBPD received a call from a resident reporting that it had a snake in custody. The snake was placed in a box on the driveway and it was requested that Animal Services take it from there.
On Thursday, June 14 at 4:51 p.m., the roil of the coil continued at the 2000 block of Temple Hills Drive, where LBPD received a report of a rattlesnake in a resident’s front yard. The stray snake might have lost its way, but today was not its day, put in custody, the poor guy would stay.
Competing with “wild snake Wednesday,” Thursday, June 14 came in a close second with another call to LBPD at 9:19 p.m., at the 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A rattlesnake was found cruising the courtyard at the main campus at LCAD, filled with dreams of someday becoming an artist grad. The rabbits and racoons laughed, calling it a cad. The whole incident would have been funny if it wasn’t so darn sad.
On Friday, June 15 at 6:33 p.m., at the 2400 block of Laguna Canyon Road, a rattlesnake was reported just in time for happy hour. The rattler was seen making the rounds first in the backyard, then at the side of the house, this snake was social, no meek mouse.