Betty Turnbull collection of Renowned California Art is coming to BC Space June 29
BC Space Gallery is pleased to present the Betty Turnbull Collection of contemporary California art, opening on June 29 and running through July 29.
Turnbull, formerly Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at the Newport Harbor Art Museum, today the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), an institution she helped found, collected the work of major California artists during the mid 20th Century.
Submitted photo
Portrait of Betty Turnbull by Lance Richbourg
After Turnbull’s passing eight years ago, her son, Mark, and daughter, Glenda, stored many of her artworks, but have decided to find appropriate homes for them. They will put on display and offer for sale at BC Space the paintings and sculptures by artists including Paul Wonner, Theo Brown, Jerry Davis, Jim Dine, David Gilhooly, John Paul Jones, James Strombotne, Wayne Thiebaud and others, as well as sculptural eggs by Joan Brown, Bruce Connor and Tony DeLap.
Mark Turnbull explains, “The prices for the various pieces are strictly the best offer proffered, regardless of their ‘market value,’ a large portion of which will go to supporting BC Space, to keeping it alive and kicking after Mark Chamberlain’s faithful 45-year stewardship of the gallery.”
Local artist Willie O’Leary will be in charge of the installation, in consultation with former OCMA curator Phyllis Lutjeans.
The exhibition will open on Friday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Singer/songwriter Mark Turnbull has created four new collections of songs and stories for the exhibition, one collection for the Friday, June 29 opening, and one for each subsequent Friday evening: July 6, July 13, July 20 and July 27. Each performance will begin at 8 p.m.