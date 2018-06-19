Presley Jones is named winner of LB Little League’s Stu Saffer Love of the Game award

Fittingly, on the first year anniversary of the late, great Stu Saffer’s memorial service, Presley Jones (11) has been named the winner of LBLL’s Stu Saffer Love of the Game award.

Presley is finishing her fifth grade year at Top of the World Elementary. This is her seventh season playing baseball in Laguna. She says she has loved baseball from the time she was three years old.

She’s a die-hard Angels fan (just like Stu) and still gets on the computer every morning to track the team and players’ individual stats.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Turner

Presley is pictured with LBLL President Jarren Gonzalez: Girl power!

To be considered for the award, players are nominated by the LBLL Board, and then the Board votes. Only one player from the whole league is chosen – and she (or he) must demonstrate a true “love of the game”, which includes their passion for the game both on and off the field.

Presley said she was thrilled to win the award because it came from people who have watched her play since T-ball. There’s no place she’d rather be than in the Riddle dugout, eating seeds with her buddies, she says.

In a cool twist, they didn’t have any “girl” trophies that weren’t softball-related. So Board member Sammy Bradshaw drove around until she found some nail polish to complete the award. When Presley received it, the cleats were a beautiful, bright pink.

Location approved for Water-wise Parklet

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach was recognized in 2017 as a “water-wise city” by the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for its outstanding efforts to conserve water and for gathering the most pledges from residents, schools and businesses to use water more efficiently.

The prize for Laguna’s top spot in the challenge was a water-wise pocket park/demonstration garden project awarded by the Municipal Water District of Orange County and the Wyland Foundation.

“It is so exciting that we will have a pocket park to educate visitors and residents on ways to save water,” said Irene Bowie, who serves on the City’s Environmental Sustainability committee.

The design and the recommended location for the demonstration garden were unveiled Tuesday night at the City Council meeting. No action was required of the council.

The design has already won an award, according to Saddleback College Professor Robert Farnsworth, co-chair of Horticulture and Landscape Design.

Farnsworth’s students created the concept for the parklet, described for the council by Angela Abbott.

The park will include plants, irrigation, lighting, and signage in a design intended to serve as a model for water-efficient landscaping. Benches in the design will invite gatherings.

“People won’t come without seating,” said Saddleback student Angela Abbott, who described the plan and the intent behind it.

Project partners including the county water district, the Wyland Foundation, the college and the Laguna Beach County Water District, spent the last year determining the best place for the proposed parklet that would be both beautiful and educational.

“The research has been remarkable,” said Renae Hinchey, general manager of the city’s water district.

The partners selected the most southerly end of Treasure Island Park at Wesley Drive and South Coast Highway. Montage will donate the land and hotel officials have committed to maintaining it.

However, South Laguna Civic Assn. spokesman Scott Sebastian expressed the group’s preference for the Aliso Creek estuary as the site for the park.

The group will get another shot at changing the location.

Public Works Director said the project will require an amendment to the Montage landscape plan, which will go before the city’s planning commission, along with a detailed plan for review and approval.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Little Sycamore

Thurs, June 21

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this difficult, strenuous and fast-paced, 4.8-mile hike (400-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. For ages 15 and up. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Please note: Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center (west side of Laguna Canyon Road/SR-133, approximately 3.5 miles south of I-5/405). Online reservations required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Discovery Hike – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Wed, June 20

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky, 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500 ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear close-toed hiking shoes, sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). We will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Trail Stewardship Day – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Sat, June 23

8 a.m. – Noon

If you enjoy using the wilderness park and aren’t afraid of a little hard work, this is your opportunity to give back by improving the trails. You’ll also learn to see your favorite trails in a new way! Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of trail maintenance. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to clear brush out of trails, restore features that protect the trails and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. Ages 17 and up (must have waiver signed by parent). Lunch and refreshments served. Trail to be determined closer to event and notification will be sent to those signed up (sign up required). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, June 20

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State

Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Hike

Sat, June 23

9 a.m.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature.

Join a park naturalist on a family

nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day

use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Unique Summer Camp

Mon, June 25

8 a.m.

Join Crystal Cove State Park Naturalists and Lifeguards for

a one-week unique summer camp that blends the backcountry and the coastal areas of the park. Children ages 7-11 will spend 2+ hours engaged in nature activities including hikes, birdwalks, games

and then after lunch, two hours of coastal activities with park lifeguards (could include volleyball, boogie boards, and kayaks).

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.