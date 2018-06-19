SchoolPower names new executive director: Sarah Durand
SchoolPower has named Sarah Durand as its new executive director. Durand was chosen from a field of over 80 applicants during an exhaustive search process that began after Robin Rounaghi, SchoolPower’s current executive director, announced that she was stepping down after five years in the position to spend more time with her family. Durand will take the reigns of the organization in August.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
New director of SchoolPower, Sarah Durand
Durand has lived in Laguna Beach with her husband for the past 14 years and has three children in Laguna Beach schools. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in communication studies and built a robust career in digital marketing, product management and website development for organizations including Disney Interactive, Stanford Children’s Health, and Laguna Beach-based MacGillivray Freeman Films. Durand has been a dynamic leader for our schools through PTA and site council, and has served as a SchoolPower trustee.
SchoolPower’s executive committee was impressed with Durand’s vision for the organization. “Sarah understands SchoolPower’s mission. She has a clear vision for the future and that was exciting for the group to hear,” explains upcoming SchoolPower President Mike Houlahan. Rounaghi adds, “Sarah’s skills and dedication make her perfectly suited to build upon our past success and take SchoolPower to new heights.”
SchoolPower’s executive director partners with an all-volunteer board of trustees and a small, dedicated staff to oversee events and programs as diverse as the Community Campaign, Dinner Dance, Fund-A-Need, Chef Challenge, Dodgeball, 3 Clubs Barefoot Golf Classic, Business Alliance, Real Estate Honor Roll and the Student Directory. This year SchoolPower will donate approximately $760,000 to support LBUSD initiatives and programs like digital literacy, social emotional support, music, and the arts.
“Laguna Beach schools are exceptional, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to shape SchoolPower’s bright future,” says Durand. “I see an opportunity to modernize the way we communicate SchoolPower’s important mission with families and build long-term relationships with them.”