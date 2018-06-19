Festival art student Paige Mushakian wins National Ceramic Exhibition award
A ceramic student from the Festival of Arts Youth Art Classes received high honors from the 21st Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Orange County student, Paige Mushakian, was selected from hundreds of entries nationwide and had her work displayed at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in March.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Seven-year-old Paige Mushakian captured the attention of patrons and judges with her ceramic piece “Fish Whistle”
Paige was awarded the Potter Council Elementary School Award (given out to only one student out of over 500), the Monstrously Talented cash award recognizing the “creative whizy and mad skillz of an emerging K-12 ceramic artist,” and a certificate for Artistic Merit.
Paige’s colorful “Fish Whistle” was made at the Festival’s Youth Art Classes last summer with instructor Scott Young. “As her instructor, I was happy for Paige,” shared Scott. “Her piece really showed that she spent the time in creating the features of her fish and chose the right glaze colors that enhanced the piece.”
The Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is the premier juried ceramic competition for Kindergarten through Grade 12 (K-12) students in the United States. Designed to showcase the best K-12 ceramic work made in the country, the exhibition takes place in conjunction with the annual conference of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts.
“I can›t believe my fish whistle went to the national competition in Pittsburgh, PA,” said Paige. “I was just having fun and doing my best and look what happened. Art isn’t just what people tell you, it’s using your imagination and having fun.”
The Festival of Arts is now accepting reservations for Youth Art Classes, available July 5 - August 17, Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. In addition to ceramics, classes are available in painting, printmaking, mosaics, and more. Art classes are open to children ages 5-12. There is a $25-$35 material fee per child per class.
For more information visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or call (949) 464-4234.