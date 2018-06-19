Laguna Art Museum awarded $11,482 from The California Arts Council as part of Exposure grants
The California Arts Council announced its plans to award $11,482 to Laguna Art Museum as part of its Arts Education: Exposure program. As a segment of the California Arts Council Arts Education grant opportunities, Exposure grants support attendance at performances and exhibitions for students who may otherwise have limited access to these experiences. The impact of student attendance at these events is complemented by pre- and post-attendance activities.
In 2016, Laguna Art Museum began an education outreach project with in-class art instruction and art-making activities at Heninger Elementary School in Santa Ana and monthly art-making sessions at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Orange Coast. The programs were designed to enhance cognitive and problem-solving skills; promote appreciation for diversity and help develop critical thinking and teamwork; and encourage self-expression and help cultivate a healthy self-esteem.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
With support from the California Arts Council’s Arts Education: Exposure program, the museum will expand its Santa Ana Art Education Outreach programs to bring art education addressing core curriculum standards to Heninger Elementary, Garfield Elementary, and Madison Elementary in 2018-19.
“We are delighted to be able to continue expanding our audience in Santa Ana,” said Marinta Skupin, Laguna Art Museum’s Curator of Education. “The museum’s 2016 PST LA/LA exhibition, California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820-1930, provided us with the perfect opportunity to launch education outreach efforts and to establish formal relationships with our Santa Ana neighbors. As Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art, we are proud to continue to reach out to all of California’s citizens and particularly to the growing Latino community.”
Ferdinand Deppe’s San Gabriel Mission, part of California Mexicana: Missions to Murals; 2016 exhibit launched educational outreach with Santa Ana neighbors
Laguna Art Museum is one of 113 grantees chosen for the Arts Education: Exposure program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council.
“Studies have shown that projects like Laguna Art Museum’s Santa Ana Art Education Outreach programs that offer real-world, authentic interaction with the arts have a rewarding effect on learning ability,” said Nashormeh Lindo, California Arts Council Chair. “These early life experiences can spark interests, provoke thought, and build a student’s capacity for success. The path of what’s possible is widened by every opportunity to step outside the familiar.”
To view a complete listing of all Arts Education Exposure grantees, visit
http://arts.ca.gov/programs/files/FY1718_ProjectDescriptions_AE-EXP.pdf.
LAM is located at 307 Cliff Dr. For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.