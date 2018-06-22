Laguna Beach Live! presents Latin Jazz Syndicate, led by trumpeter Bijon Watson, on June 27
Laguna Beach Live! is proud to present Latin Jazz Syndicate on Wednesday, June 27. Formed in 2005 and led by versatile trumpeter Bijon Watson, Latin Jazz Syndicate is a group of all-star musicians that have performed and recorded with the likes of Arturo Sandoval, Poncho Sanchez, Jose Rizo’s Jazz On The Latin Side All Stars, and Luis Miguel, to name a few. The group pays homage to America’s indigenous music, jazz, while maintaining the rhythmic and harmonic authenticity required of a variety of ethnic styles.
Latin Jazz Syndicate
Latin Jazz Syndicate’s unique sonic flavors infuse Afro Cuban, Latin Soul and World Rhythms. The ensemble’s dedication to performing with unsurpassed passion and energy combine to create an unforgettable musical experience.
The band members include Bijon Watson – Trumpet/Flugelhorn, Norell Thompson – Vocals, Will Brahm – Guitar, Carlos Ordiano – Keyboards, Rene Camacho – Bass, Ruben Ordiano – Drums/Percussion, and Santiago Santiuste – Percussion.
Laguna Beach Live! Jazz Wednesdays are located in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, located at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Parking at the venue is metered and limited. Laguna Beach Live! reminds attendees of alternative transportation options including our free Trolley, the Summer Breeze for out-of-towners, as well as Uber and Lyft services. Visit www.visitlagunabeach.com for more information.
Concerts are from 6 - 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. for dinner and social hour. Dinner will be served through to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership.
Jazz Wednesday’s summer series upcoming concerts
July 11: Traditional Jazz with Guitarist Frank Potenza Organ Group; July 25: World Jazz with Vocalist Anne Walsh Quintet; August 8: Classic Jazz with vocalist/bassist Kristin Korb Trio, Andy Langham on piano, and Dean Koba on drums; August 22: Iconic Jazz with The Lineage Trio; September 5: Modern Jazz with Laguna Beach Live! All Stars featuring Bijon Watson on trumpet.
Live! at the Museum concerts
July 12: City of Angels Saxophone Quartet; August 9: Susan Greenberg and Cristina Montes-Monteo.