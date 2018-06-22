Diane Armitage

Pearl Street’s Tiny Coffee Shop a Prized Find

About a year ago, the small Pearl St. General Store opened the “Seahorse” in salute to its 1946 predecessor, The Seahorse Bar, which was Laguna’s first gay bar. As you can probably imagine in the 1940s, the bar was a word-of-mouth-only speakeasy. Its counterpart today, however, is quickly becoming one of the more “off the map” lounges for people of all diversities and ages.

I’m planning to try the Seahorse’s craft wines, beers and foodie bites soon, but today’s column is all about the other find at the Pearl St. General Store – its coffee shop nook. Although it’s been around for about a year now, too, I’ve just begun stopping in these last few weeks. I have to say, it’s become my new favorite in Laguna.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Pearl Street’s coffee nook

For starters, the little shop announced its loyalty to Verve Coffee, a gorgeous roast that’s been crafted in Santa Cruz since 2007. Its founding fathers are all about surfing and living in unique California coastal towns, and that’s alright by me. To date, I’ve met three Pearl St. baristas, all of whom are exceedingly polite and flexible with my decaf coffee requests. And, as they labor over making a truly craft creation, I have just enough time to wander over to Zoltar who, I’m sure, is the very same Zoltar that granted Tom Hanks’ wish in the movie, Big. (Zoltar is easy to find in the store. In fact, if you walk past him twice, he’ll yell at you to get your attention.)

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Pearl Street barista, Niki

Not a hubbub kind of place

The coffee nook itself is furnished with a tiny couch and two small cocktail tables with chairs, and that’s alright by me. I’ve found it a perfect refuge for those mornings when I feel a need to mull and journal my findings, particularly after reading Zoltar’s blunt commentary about my pending life.

There’s plenty of Coast Highway curb parking here, or just turn onto Pearl Street for more parking spaces. The coffee nook is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Make a point of stopping by… Zoltar is waiting.

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book, The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of Laguna based reviews, finds and upcoming events at her blog, TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

The City Council is now accepting applications to serve on the Personnel Board

The City Council is accepting applications to serve on the Personnel Board.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Personnel Board should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file in the City Clerk’s office no later than Friday, July 13 at 5 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. All applicants will be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on a committee.

Two (2) two-year terms on the Personnel Board begin July 25, 2018 through September 30, 2019. The Personnel Board hears appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay or suspension. One of the two selected will serve as an alternate member.

Get ready for the Library’s summer reading program

It’s time once again for the Laguna Beach Library Summer Reading Program to begin. The annual reading event will take place on Monday, June 18 through Sunday, July 29. Get ready for reading to take you anywhere.

Click on photo for a larger image

When you go in to the Library, you can start your very own SRP reading passport or you can go online for summer reading fun. The first event of the summer will be The Wonders of Wildlife Animal Show on June 20 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited, so bring the entire family for this entertaining and exciting event.

For more information, call the library at (949) 497-1733 or visit www.ocpl.org.

Laguna Beach Library is located on 363 Glenneyre St.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Little Sycamore

Thurs, June 21

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this moderate, fast-paced, 6.5-mile hike (700-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Please note: This is a Fitness Hike and not for beginners; pace is approximately a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Ridge Park Staging Area (Newport Coast Drive to Ridge Park Rd. east to end; meet at the gate). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Trail Stewardship Day – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Sat, June 23

8 a.m. – Noon

If you enjoy using the wilderness park and aren’t afraid of a little hard work, this is your opportunity to give back by improving the trails. You’ll also learn to see your favorite trails in a new way! Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of trail maintenance. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to clear brush out of trails, restore features that protect the trails and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. Ages 17 and up (must have waiver signed by parent). Lunch and refreshments served. Trail to be determined closer to event and notification will be sent to those signed up (sign up required). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Lovely little Lucy is looking for love

Pet of the Week Lucy is a spayed 6 1/2 month old griddle color mix. She is very sweet and loves to hang out with other dogs. Her favorite thing to do is play at any time. Currently, she is in need of a new owner, and is hoping someone will come visit her and bring her in. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Lucy adopted as soon as possible.

Lucy is a lovable dog looking for love in all the right places

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Family Hike

Sat, June 23

9 a.m.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature.

Join a park naturalist on a family

nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day

use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Unique Summer Camp

Mon, June 25

8 a.m.

Join Crystal Cove State Park Naturalists and Lifeguards for

a one-week unique summer camp that blends the backcountry and the coastal areas of the park. Children ages 7-11 will spend 2+ hours engaged in nature activities including hikes, birdwalks, games

and then after lunch, two hours of coastal activities with park lifeguards (could include volleyball, boogie boards, and kayaks).





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, June 27

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State

Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird

Love birds?





Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.