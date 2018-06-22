City’s proposed draft plan for replanting of trees to be reviewed at public workshop on Friday, June 29
There will be a public workshop to review the City’s proposed draft plan for replanting of trees in the downtown area and on portions of Coast Highway. The workshop will be held on Friday, June 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the community room of the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Public Works staff have developed a replanting plan which will be presented at the workshop.
Subsequent to the workshop, the planting plan will be presented to the Planning Commission on July 18 and to City Council on August 7.
Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St.
For more information, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net.