Police Files
Human smuggling strikes at Crystal Cove, second Panga boat since June 11, El Morro goes on lockdown
On Tuesday, June 19 at 6:31 a.m., LBPD received a call from California State Parks in reference to a Panga boat landing at Crystal Cove State Park, the second in just a little over a week. The boat’s passengers had fled the scene.
LBPD worked alongside the US Customs and Border Patrol and the State of California Department of Parks and Recreations with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and US Coast Guard. The involved agencies conducted a thorough search of the wilderness area of the state park and located and detained four adult male subjects, who were detained by the US Customs and Border Patrol.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBPD
LBPD helps out other emergency agencies and US Customs and Border Patrol as a second smuggling event happens, causing a lockdown at El Morro Elementary
Out of caution, El Morro Elementary School was placed on a lockdown. Parents and buses were allowed to drop off students at the school, who were then provided an escort to their classroom. Laguna Beach Police Department kept officers on campus throughout the incident. Shortly before 10 a.m. the lockdown was lifted and normal operations resumed.
Theron Francisco, a public affairs officer for the San Diego Customs and Border Protection sector, talked with Stu News about the incident.
“It hasn’t been confirmed but it is probably associated with the same Pan-National smuggling organization [as the June 11 incident, also at Crystal Cove],” Francisco said.
He said most of the smuggling operations are coming from Rosarito or Ensenada, that part of Mexico, just South of Tijuana.
“For the most part, they want to try to come to shore or drop off as close as possible to Tijuana, or just north of the boundary,” Francisco said. “It’s closer, it’s faster, and it’s cheaper for their operation as far as gas, manpower and the boat.”
He said ideally these operations would like to drop off somewhere in San Diego along the coastal regions of San Diego.
“But as enforcement gets greater they’re forced to go further north and so that’s where we’re kind of seeing them going up more north toward Laguna Beach and the area where they were just last spotted this week,” Francisco said.
When they do make apprehensions, everybody that’s apprehended is interviewed.
“If we do get the captain of the vessel or the smuggler caught within the group, he or she will be charged with alien smuggling and endangerment, and the rest of the individuals on the boat will face immigration charges unless they have anything outstanding as far as criminal charges,” Francisco said. “They can face additional charges on that.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBPD
US Customs and Border Patrol think that the June 11 human smuggling incident and the June 19 incident at Crystal Cove are related, five still outstanding
No substantial evidence is usually left behind on the boats. They will leave empty cans of fuel, water, lifejackets, trash, food they might not eat or wet clothes.
“But as far as personal items, identification, foreign passports and all that is usually kept with them,” Francisco said. “For the most part they have minimal belongings, usually a backpack or some type of bag. They will not leave anything personal with them. They carry minimal items with them just because it keeps down the weight on the boat and something that if they do land on the beach they can run off with just the backpack or the bag.”
Regarding Tuesday’s incident, initially four men were apprehended with five still outstanding, he said.
“I haven’t gotten the update whether the five were apprehended later on or if any were apprehended later on,” Francisco said.
He doesn’t believe drugs were involved in this case.
“This one was just suspected as alien or human smuggling. We don’t believe it was connected to a drug smuggling,” Francisco said. “Even though they both will kind of go hand-in hand; we believe both of them were human smuggling. Again, that hasn’t been confirmed and I would have to look into the case once that’s done to see if anything is different from the interviews from those who were arrested.”
LBPD bands together helping Marine get undrivable car back to Camp Pendleton, officer pays for his tow home out of his own pocket
Once again, LBPD gives a hand for the sake of helping others. On Wednesday, June 20 at 7:28 p.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Laguna Canyon Road with a report of a stranded vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was an active U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton.
The vehicle, a black 2014 Chevy Impala, was undriveable.
“The owner did not have sufficient funds to have it towed. Officers used their personal AAA privileges to have the vehicle towed part of the way and paid the $333 balance to have it towed the remaining distance to Camp Pendleton,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said.
It’s always good to know someone has your back, especially for having the country’s back every day as a Marine. Thanks for serving.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBPD
LBPD officers, including Wade Kraus, help a Marine with his disabled Impala, covering the cost to have it towed back to Camp Pendleton
Gun found in cave at Thousand Steps Beach
On Sunday, June 17 at 9:10 a.m., at the 31900 block of Coast Highway, a man reported to LBPD that he found a revolver, a Taurus .38 special, in the sound end of the beach in the sand. The man hid the gun in a cup unit he could meet with LBPD. He was unsure if it was loaded.
“He telephoned police who took custody of it. Detectives are reaching to agencies to see if this weapon was used or suspected in any crime,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said.
So not Laguna, Montage gets tagged twice by “KEV(AN)”
On Monday, June 18 at 5:04 p.m., in the 30800 block of Coast Highway, LBPD received a report of vandalism (tagging) at Treasure Island Park at Montage Laguna Beach.
“The reporting person was Montage Security who reported that two separate benches were spray painted on one side with “KC” and “KEVAN” and other illegible letters,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “The estimated cost to repair is $150.”
There is no camera surveillance in this area.
The next day, on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:45 p.m., a second vandalism incident was reported to LBPD at Treasure Island Park at the Montage.
“There was random chalk writing on the back of a beach sign that read, “WDS RANDOM SCRIBLE,” Sgt Cota said. “And spray paint on several concrete trash cans that read, “FMK”, “TAZ”, “ANYOS”, and “KEV.”
According to Sgt Cota, Montage Laguna Beach will be responsible for maintenance, which is estimated at $5,000-$6,000.