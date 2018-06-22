City Manager’s Update
Laguna Canyon Road Improvements – On June 27, from 5 to 7p.m., Caltrans will be conducting a public hearing at the Laguna Beach High School Library to present environment impact findings and their proposal to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Laguna Canyon Road Improvements project. The project proposes to provide Class II bike lanes on the shoulder of the road, implement drainage improvements, underground overhead utilities between El Toro Rd and State Route 73, and implement traffic safety improvements on Laguna Canyon Rd from 1,700 feet south of El Toro Rd to 1,200 feet north of El Toro Rd. The hearing will provide the public an opportunity to comment and to discuss certain design features of the proposed project with Caltrans staff. If you have any questions, contact Van Nguyen, Caltrans Public Information Office at (657) 328-6363 or e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Click here to view the Caltrans notice.
SCE Pole Replacement by Helicopter – On June 25, 26, and 28, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform helicopter operations to replace two poles located in the canyon between Canyon Acres Dr and Alta Laguna Park. SCE will use a helicopter to transport crews to prepare the site on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26. On Thursday, June 28, the helicopter will be used to place the new poles. The landing zone and staging area for the helicopter will be located at the trailhead north of Alta Laguna Park. The trails in the vicinity of the staging area will be temporarily closed while the helicopter is operating in the staging area for no more than 10 to 30-minute intervals. Hours of operations will vary each day. Signs will be posted and flag persons will alert the public of the temporary closures. For questions or concerns, please contact JC Holt, Construction Coordinator with Pro Energy Services, Inc. at (909) 781-3973.
July 4 Laguna Beach Transit Hours – On July 4, the trolleys will be operating special service hours. The Coastal routes will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Canyon route will run from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no transit service in the North and South Laguna neighborhoods, along with the Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods. For more information, please contact the Transit office at (949) 497-0766.
Two New Laguna Beach Police Officers Graduate Academy – On Friday, June 22, Officer Elizabeth Gutierrez and Officer Chelsea Martin will graduate from the Golden West Criminal Justice Training Center, Academy Class #157. Officer Gutierrez comes from a family of law enforcement officers and was previously both a Police Aid and Police Cadet with the Laguna Beach Police Department. Officer Martin is a graduate of Long Beach State University, where she played field hockey and was the team captain. We welcome them to our police and city family!
Creative Placemaking Assessment – On Monday, June 25, the Arts Commission will review and discuss the final draft report of the Creative Placemaking Assessment submitted by AEA Consulting. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. This project was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. The report can be reviewed at: www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/default.htm.
The Word on the Street – On June 30, new temporary sculptures, titled “Word on the Street,” by Scott Froschauer, will be installed throughout Heisler Park. The public is invited to attend the public art dedication and artist reception on Sunday, July 1 at the corner of Cliff Dr and Jasmine St at 5 p.m. This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
Art-Inspired Writing Contest – Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Suzanne Redfearn invites local poets and authors to respond in verse or prose to Jeff Rovner’s photograph Kalaywa Monastery, Yangon, currently on display at City Hall. Two selected winners will each receive $250. The deadline for entry is Friday, July 27. For more information visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art.