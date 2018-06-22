No Square Theatre promises a royal time at The Disney Princess Concert & Tea Party June 29 - July 1
No Square Theatre presents The Disney Princess Concert in three performances, June 29, June 30, and July 1. This is the perfect concert for a princess, with favorite songs and a tea party with ladies performing a long list of Disney songs.
Some of the 30 songs included will be A Dream is A Wish Your Heart Makes, A Whole New World, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen. No Square Theatre reminds princesses to dress up for this special occasion.
Concert performances will be on Friday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 1 at 3 p.m. The cost for the concert will be $20 for adults, and $10 for children and students.
The Preshow Tea Party with a Princess takes place on Saturday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 1 at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for children and students. Non-tea partying adults are free with a child’s paid ticket. It will be open seating.
For tickets, go to www.nosquare.tix.com.
No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall at 384 Legion St. For more information, call (949) 715-0333.