Police Files
Uber driver injures passenger, ejecting her from car
On Saturday, June 23 at 6:22 p.m., LBPD received a battery call from a distraught woman in the 20200 block of Laguna Canyon Road, who reported that she had been pushed out of a car by an Uber driver resulting in injuries to her arm and legs. According to police logs, the woman requested medics and waited at the entrance of the park for help to arrive. The Uber driver left about 10 minutes prior to her calling LBPD.
The woman told officers that the Uber ride was requested from a friend’s phone, and that she had information about the reported suspect. He was driving a black 2016 4-door Nissan with both Uber and Lyft stickers. She also gave LBPD his license plate number.
According to LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock, “The Uber driver was driving inbound LCR and reported getting frustrated that his passenger was watching a video on her iPhone.”
“The driver pulled the car over and pulled the female from the vehicle causing some injuries, and complaint of pain,” Villwock said. “The female passenger was not intoxicated.”
According to Villwock, LBPD is forwarding a recommendation to the District Attorney’s Office for charges against the Uber driver.
Fire Files
Fire on Manzanita Saturday prompts neighborhood evacuations
On Saturday, June 23 at 3:44 p.m., LBFD and LBPD were dispatched to a structure fire in the 800 block of Manzanita Drive, just above the high school tennis courts. Emergency services received a call from the residents, who reported that there was heavy smoke in the upstairs bedroom.
LBPD officers arrived first and quickly evacuated the home, along with neighboring homes on all three sides of the primary residence, and blocked off both ends of Manzanita.
The fire was quickly upgraded to a working fire by LBFD, with reports that the fire was spreading and “coming from the rear side.”
Accordingly, evacuations were then quickly made for rear homes on Skyline Drive.
LBFD arrived shortly after and were able to knock down the fire quickly, containing it to a single residence.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Gene Felder
Black smoke billowed and flames rose from a home on Manzanita Drive on Saturday afternoon, a scary sight for residents
LBFD Chief Mike Garcia gave a timeline of the fire.
“Time of alarm was 3:44 p.m. and knockdown time was 4:01 p.m.,” Chief Garcia said. “It is estimated the fire started 10 minutes prior to dispatch time and the residents tried to extinguish the fire with multiple fire extinguishers prior to the first 911 call.”
LBFD dispatched a total number of 17 fire personnel, including one Battalion Chief, four LBFS Fire Engines, an ORCO Truck, and one ambulance to the scene.
“We had a “working fire” assignment coming to the incident but [it] was shortly cancelled,” LBFD Chief Mike Garcia said.
Nine people were displaced from the residence, including seven adults and two minors, as well as two dogs and a pet snake.
“One of the minor children was medically evaluated on scene for possible smoke exposure concerns; parents signed A.M.A.,” Chief Garcia said.
At 4:04 p.m., the Southern California Gas Company was contacted with an estimated 40 to 45 minute arrival time.
The Red Cross was contacted at 4:17 p.m. to help out the displaced residents.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Johanna Feldman
Saturday’s house fire on Manzanita Drive lands a yellow tag designation, deemed “un-habitational” with $125,000 in damages
The fire is estimated to have caused $125,000 in damages to the home and its contents, according to Chief Garcia. The Laguna Beach Building Division red tagged the entire second story along with the deck and the remaining home was yellow tagged for “un-habitational.”
“The cause is unknown and is still under investigation,” Chief Garcia said.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
FYI Files
Scoop on La Mirada house “arrest”
Buzzing all over social media…here’s the updated scoop on Saturday’s La Mirada house “arrest.”
On Saturday, June 23 in the morning, a post was made on Nextdoor regarding two people in the 1200 block of La Mirada near Summit being arrested.
According to the post, “Undercover cops arrested two people at La Mirada near Summit this morning. They gathered some attention while staging at the corner of Ensenada and Miramar...The duo was renting the house and apparently the owners live in New Orleans.”
But the undercover cops were not so undercover; they were exposed as bail bond agents.
According to LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock, “These were not undercover cops they are private bail enforcement agents who were working on behalf of a bail bonds company and were there to serve two warrants. The company notified us prior to making contact with the subjects. Since we did not make the arrest we don’t have any details on the specific charges or subject’s names.”
“They were working on behalf of a bail bonds company who were following up on individuals evading charges,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said.
“Without confirming their credentials from the company, most personnel that work in this field attend PC 832 courses and get certified in arrest powers and laws of arrest. This course allows civilians the training certificate to make arrests for a bail bonds company,” Sgt Cota said. “Many are known as bounty hunters. This is legal and they work under the umbrella of a bail bonds company.”
Civilians take this course that work for bail bonds companies. The Arrest and Firearms (PC 832) course consists of two components, which total a minimum of 64 hours. The Arrest component has a 40-hour requirement, and the Firearms component has a 24-hour requirement. These components are divided into 14 individual topics, called Learning Domains.
The Learning Domains contain the minimum required foundational information for given subjects. The training and testing specifications for a particular domain may also include information on required instructional activities and testing requirements.
Sounds like a case of drama ripe for cable,