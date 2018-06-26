Diane Armitage

Two Restaurants in the Local Hood

With growing summer crowds upon us, we locals need to be reminded of those few more tucked away, local-welcoming restaurants that will help get us through the next 10 weeks. I asked my dear buddies, Ruben and Nelson, to join me at two “local” spots this weekend, both of which are within spitting distance of each other.

Seahorse Definitely Making a Splash

Last week, I wrote about the Pearl St. General Store’s coffee nook, but I hadn’t yet visited the Seahorse “speakeasy.” The revitalized Seahorse Bar re-opened last year at this time in honor of the first “Seahorse Bar” that stood in the very same spot in 1946.

At that time, the Seahorse was a word-of-mouth gay bar. Believe it or not, the new Reynolds owners actually found the original bar in the bowels of the shop. So, the hefty wood bar is back in play, the rather racy art is back on the walls, and the turntable might be new, but its stack of LP fare can croon as far back to the 1940s, too.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Seahorse Bar

When I dropped in late Friday afternoon, the Seahorse was bustling with Laguna locals piled at the bar and on surrounding couches and mismatched chairs.

A single standing fan blows warm air around, but the cold wine and craft beer options are plentiful. The serving crew alternates between pouring drinks, running to the back for small bite menu items, and changing up the LPs on the ever-circling turntable.

In other words, this place is a throwback kind of hoot.

Wine Gallery Croonin’, Too

Two evenings later, Ruben and Nelson met me at The Wine Gallery, just across the street and a few steps south from the Seahorse’s big pink logo in the Pearl Street window.

Longtime Wine Gallery owner Chris Olsen and new co-owner Paul Spiegelman have big plans for the favorite local hangout, but it’s really all about making a great thing even better.

For the second visit in a week, I ordered up the Bruschetta of the Day, a fantastic blend of thinly sliced fresh peaches on goat cheese with arugula and pistachio bits acting as a happy crown to each toasty bite. Absolutely delicious.

Ruben chose a lovely, crisp bottle of white burgundy, and we proceeded to mow through Oven Charred Spicy Cauliflower, Blackened Brussels Sprouts, a wood-fired Margherita pizza and, finally, a basket of pipin’ hot, freshly made fries with three dipping sauces.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Wine Gallery

Margherita Pizza

That might sound like a lot of food, but what we thought would be a quick drink and dinner turned into an all-evening event. We ended up sitting there for more than three hours to listen to the fun and fantastic live music of “The Status Crowes.” The couple – Chuck Crowe and Michelle Dahlin – sang everything from Jim Croce to Jack Johnson and, every now and then, we’d join in, too. The great acoustic music is a lovely plus offered Tuesday, Thursday and one Sunday a month through these summer weeks.

So, take heart my local friends: After the Sawdust opening party tonight, I know that many of us plan to hide under our beds until September 4. This summer, make a point of crawling out now and then for local connection, great food and fun at two of our more unique entries. (I promise – more “local” research to come.)

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book, The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of Laguna based reviews, finds and upcoming events at her blog, TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

Grom of the Week: Hudson Saunders

By Chris Williams

This week we caught up with Thurston Middle School student Hudson Saunders right after it was announced he’d made the USA development team. In case you haven’t heard, surfing will make its debut in the 2020 Olympics in Japan and national teams from across the globe, including the U.S., are training their best and brightest talent in preparation for the world stage.

CW: First off a Huge Congrats on making the USA junior development team, what a huge honor!

HS: Thank you Chris, I’m really stoked and thankful!

CW: When did you start surfing? What do you remember about that first session?

HS: My dad had me on a surfboard when I was 3 but I got my first shortboard at 5. I remember standing up and thinking that this is the coolest thing ever!

CW: When did you realize you might want to compete? Competing is very hard, what’s some advice you live by and can maybe pass on to younger Groms looking to get into comps?

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Young Saunders with trophy

HS: I never really thought about competing when I was little, I was more just thrown into contests not knowing what it would lead to and then I never looked back. Some advice I would give to someone starting to compete is JUST HAVE FUN and never give up.

CW: Favorite surf trip? Talk about the waves?

HS: My favorite surf trip was Tavarua, the waves were so perfect and fun. It was for sure the ultimate dream surf trip.

CW: Best friends to surf with?

HS: I like to surf with Jaxson Hutchins and Zach Van Meter. We always have a good time and push each other to keep getting better.

CW: How has Mom and dad (Jamie and Don) support helped you?

HS: They have taken me to all of my contests and endless days to Lowers and coaching. My Dad has been my BEST coach, fan and board caddy through the years. My mom is always there for me when I lose or have a bad day.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Saunders surfing

CW: You just made the USA Jr. Development Surf Team, was that a goal of yours? What are your goals going forward as you look ahead to next season?

HS: To be honest I did not know what this all meant until I got invited to go to USA scout training. After the first scouting session I was all in and really wanted to make the team. Some of my goals are to really push myself and surf to my full potential for the USA team, do good in WSA Prime and NSSA, and make US Champs again. It is a lot of work, but I love surfing.

CW: Shout outs to supporters, friends, coaches, sponsors?

HS: I would like to thank Laguna Surf and Sport, Quiksilver, Jensen surfboards, XM leashes and USA Surf Team for the support. Thanks to Dave Post, Brandon Phillips and Mo Van de Wall for the coaching. A huge thank you to Soul Surf for getting me started with great coaching and support through the years. Most of all I would like to thank my parents for always being there me.

Next Week’s Laguna Grom of the Week will feature returning USA Surf Team member Kayla Coscino, who made the elite competitive team for the second consecutive year!

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Fitness Hike at Ridge Park

Thu, June 28

8:30- 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this moderate, fast-paced, 6.5-mile hike (700-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Please note: This is a Fitness Hike and not for beginners; pace is approximately a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Ridge Park Staging Area (Newport Coast Drive to Ridge Park Rd. east to end; meet at the gate). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Discovery Hike

Wed, July 4

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear close-toed hiking shoes, sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. Park legally (not street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, June 27

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State

Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Geology Walk

Sat, June 30

10 a.m. – Noon

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour along the coastal section of the park. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at stoplight “Los Trancos”). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird

Love birds?





Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna's Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_Trails_Map.pdf.

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.