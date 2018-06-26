Forest & Ocean Gallery picks up Joan Gladstone’s oil paintings as of July 1
Lagunan Joan Gladstone, who recently transitioned from thirty years as the owner of a high-powered public relations and crisis management firm into a serious full-time artist, is delighted at the news that Forest & Ocean Gallery will represent her art as of July 1 this year, just as the summer festival season kicks into gear.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Joan celebrates with Ludo Leideritz, owner of Forest & Ocean Gallery
Joan attended evening classes at LCAD during her career years, but considered art more of a hobby than anything else. Things are very different now: art is her profession.
“I’m driven by color. I love color,” she told Stu News in a recent interview.
Joan’s delight in color is evident in her paintings, which vibrate with life and light.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laguna Sunset: Joan’s art vibrates with color and life
“I’m hoping [lots of people] consider stopping in to see my work and that of many other talented artists en route to visit the Sawdust Festival (opening June 29), [and] Festival of Arts (opening July 5),” Gladstone says. “My work is also available to view at www.joangladstone.com.
The Forest & Ocean Gallery is in a prime location at 480 Ocean Avenue, right across from City Hall.