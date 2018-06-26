LBUSD School Board meeting tonight will consider action on LCAP, the budget, instructional schedules
The open session of the LBUSD School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, June 26). The Board will recognize several community partners for their contributions to the district during the school year. The Board will consider action on the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), the all-funds budget for 2018-2019, and instructional bell schedules for each school site.
The Board will also consider action on approval of routine annual agreements and the 2018-19 proposed employment agreements for management and unrepresented staff, including contract amendments for the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendents.
The agenda for Tuesday’s regular Board meeting has been posted here: www.lbusd.org/ page.cfm?p=1046.