Festival of Arts opening weekend kicks off with
Le PeTiT CiRqUe at Family Art Day on Sunday, July 8
Families and children are invited to enjoy a day full of art and entertainment at the Festival of Arts Family Art Day on Sunday, July 8. From 12 - 3 p.m., the grounds will be full of fun activities, hands-on art projects, and more. Family Art Day, sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union, is free with Festival admission, and children five and under receive free admission all summer long.
A special coupon booklet will be distributed to children upon arrival, while supplies last. Kids will be able to create their own works of art at the Festival’s ceramic and mixed media workshops.
Parents and children will enjoy a special performance by award-winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe, one of the most unique, innovative and inspirational shows in North America, recently seen on NBC’s “Little Big Shots.” This troop of world-class aerial/circus arts child prodigies in dance, music, karate and singing have mesmerized numerous audiences worldwide due to their impressive and empowering message, talent, skill level, and young ages.
Live on the Festival’s newly renovated concert stage will be Undecided Future, a pop/funk/R&B band featuring former students of Orange County School of the Arts. They have performed at numerous venues including the 2016 NAMM Show, Honda Center, House of Blues, Disneyland, Angel Stadium and opened up for the legendary band The English Beat at the Coach House.
The grounds will be alive with entertainment for all ages with an interactive treasure hunt throughout the Festival art exhibit, hat making, balloon art, temporary tattoos and more.
“Family Art Day is a great opportunity for families to work together on hands-on creative projects,” said Susan Davis, director of special events for the Festival of Arts. “The whole day is designed to introduce kids to different artistic processes and techniques and to encourage them to use their imagination. It’s always one of the most popular events of the summer!”
For a full listing of events, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, Pavilions and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.
Family Fun Day, Sunday, July 8, is a day full of family fun and activities
Dates & Times: July 5 – September 1, Open weekdays: 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Open weekends: 10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., Early closing: Aug 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Ticket Information: General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15.
Students & Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11. Children 6-12: Daily $5.
Free admission for children five and under, military, and Laguna Beach residents.
Passport to the Arts: A special promotion (funded in part by Bank of America): Passport to the Arts can be purchased for only $29. Includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair. Guests enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, 300 hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased. Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com. Passports are also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. Offer excludes Pageant of the Masters. Valid June 29 – September 2.
Location: Festival of Arts Grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.
For Information & Tickets: (800) 487-3378, www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.