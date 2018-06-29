Police Files
Bouncer from The Saloon gets bounced for allegedly selling coke
On Wednesday, June 27, in the early morning hours, LBPD patrol officers arrested the doorman of The Saloon, William Hoglund, outside of the downtown bar for an outstanding DUI warrant.
“A search of Hoglund revealed a cell phone and a container with four small individually wrapped baggies of cocaine,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “Texts on his cell phone revealed conversations of sales of cocaine.”
The individual baggies of cocaine were approximately 1 gram each for a total of just over 4 grams.
William Anthony Hoglund, 27, of Dana Point, was arrested for Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Felony Possession for Sale of a Narcotic or Controlled Substance.
“Detectives took the case and wrote a search warrant for his residence,” Sgt Cota said.
According to arrest logs online, no bail was issued.
Under the same case number, it appears that a second person was involved and arrested on similar charges. However, at the time of press, LBPD was not able to comment on this, and said that more information will follow.
Vegas woman arrested for unpaid hotel room charges
On Tuesday, June 26, LBPD officers responded to the Laguna Beach Inn, at the 2000 block of South Coast Highway, where a woman was reportedly refusing to pay her hotel room balance. According to the caller, she became verbally aggressive toward staff.
According to reports, the woman checked in on Monday, June 11, stating that she planned to stay a few days. On Friday, June 15, she extended her stay. On Friday, June 21, she told hotel staff that she wanted to extend her stay again, stating that she wanted to pay in cash.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “The hotel did not accept cash, so she provided the same credit card that she checked in with. The card was declined. The staff said she did not care and did not provide another credit card. The woman was identified as Carmen Loera by her Nevada Driver’s License.
“Loera then claimed to have an allergic reaction to fruit and requested medical attention. She denied transportation to the hospital,” Sgt Cota said.
“When the staff stated that they needed to discuss her balance, Loera said she had an agreement for $2,800 dollars for a month, but the general manager disputed this agreement was ever made,” Sgt Cota said.
“Loera claimed that the general manager stole her money and that she did not have a balance,” Sgt Cota said.
According to Sgt Cota, “When Loera’s credit card was confirmed, she tried to avoid the issue or claim to have a medical problem. The total balance of her stay was $1,233.77. The hotel was desirous of prosecution.”
Carmen Reina Loera, 47, of Las Vegas, was arrested for Refusing to Leave a Hotel – Trespassing, a misdemeanor, and for Defrauding an Innkeeper of over $400, a felony.
She was transported to the LBPD where she was booked.
Bail was set at $20,000.
Animal Files
Poor cat gets stuck, pinned and trapped in an SUV
On Sunday, June 24 at 3:02 p.m., LBPD received a call from a woman at the 600 block of S Coast Highway, about her cat being stuck up inside her vehicle.
The woman told LBPD that her cat was lost inside her white Jeep Cherokee between the frame and the panel.
To make things worse, the cat had been stuck inside the SUV all the way since Whittier, a 40-mile trip. Poor kitty endured such a cat-a-strophic traverse!
Meowing out for help, the cat could be heard but not seen.
According to reports, Animal Services was unable to extract the cat from the car. However, the cat’s dad, the caller’s husband, was a mechanic and would be driving to the scene to dislodge the cat.
Unfortunately, police logs ended there, and attempts to reach Animal Services for confirmation on the current status of the cat were unsuccessful.
If anyone has an update on the kitty, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Coyote mom and five pups show up to Laguna Beach home uninvited
On Tuesday, June 26 at 8:19 a.m., at the 3100 block of Via Serena, LBPD received a call about a coyote sighting, actually coyotes. The incident was reported to have occurred the night before, on Monday, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
According to reports, the resident saw a coyote mom and her five pups up close and in person on their patio. The caller was concerned that the pack might hurt their animals and asked Animal Services to try to track the pack. “We [were] hurt by them last month,” the caller said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo found on Twitter posted by “Pete Fisher
Coyote pups showed up uninvited to a Laguna Beach home on Tuesday with their mom
A similar incident occurred the day before in North Laguna, on Tuesday, June 26 at 9:23 a.m., at the 31100 block of Holly Street – except this time, the uninvited guests were bobcats.
The caller reported to LBPD that a bobcat and three cubs were “hanging out on Holly Street in the driveway.”