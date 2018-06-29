Art mural underway at LBHS – No Place for Hate
Story and photos by MAGGI HENRIKSON
Scaffolding is up, and paintbrushes are out at Laguna Beach High School. Leisa Winston, Asst Superintendent LBUSD, explains, “The mural on campus is a reflective piece that will represent the variety of students, activities and experiences of LBHS. It is a product of the No Place for Hate work we have initiated in the district.”
Artist Timothy Robert Smith is creating the new mural at the high school
Timothy Robert Smith is the artist wielding the paintbrush. The work is in progress on the side of the school building that heads down to the track and field. It depicts students and their interests – including sports and academia, dance, marching band, etc., from a perspective seeming to float above.
Mural showing students and their diverse interests
The piece is similar in its use of perspective to one Smith created for LCAD (across Laguna Canyon Rd from the main campus). The LCAD mural is like looking at the view from below, whereas the high school mural is what the artist describes as “a twisted view.” Smith is also a teacher at LCAD, and is working on the mural with the help of some of his students.