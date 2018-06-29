School Board meeting – approval of plans and thanking of community partners
At the June 26 School Board meeting, the Board of Education took a moment to recognize the community partners whose dedication and support allow the LBUSD to expand and enhance educational opportunities for students.
The School Board thanked Chris Clark (holding plant) who represents the SchoolPower Endowment fund
These community partners included: Lumberyard Restaurant, Cary Redfearn, owner, an Outstanding Business Partner; Festival of Arts Foundation, Scott Moore, president; PTA Council, Sheila Parker, president; SchoolPower Endowment, Chris Clark, president; SchoolPower, Kristin Winter, president, Robin Rounaghi, executive director (retiring this year).
Cary Redfearn, owner of Lumberyard Restaurant, was recognized as an Outstanding Business partner
The Board of Education approved the 2017-2020 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Annual Update. The Board stated, “LCAP is the touchstone by which we guide and execute our efforts to educate children. It is comprised of goals that focus District practices and resources to ensure students are college and career ready upon graduation.”
Additionally, the Board took action to approve the final 2018-19 All Funds Budget that was brought forward for public comment at the June 12 School Board meeting, and to approve the instructional minutes for all LBUSD schools for the 2018-19 school year. The bell schedules will be made available under the About section on each school website.
Other District news
Four LBHS teachers were awarded grants totaling $20,000 from the Festival of Arts Foundation to enhance the fine arts department, specifically the school’s art, ceramics, dance, and theater programs. Each teacher received a $5,000 grant for their program.
On June 20, LBUSD kicked off the summer break with its annual end of the year employee appreciation barbecue.