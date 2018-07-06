Diane Armitage

Chef David Fune: Ready for Public Consumption

It’s no surprise that some of the most talented chefs get scooped up by the finer resorts and private clubs.

Chef David Fune is such a great talent that he was “discovered” and scooped up 17 years ago. For years, Chef David operated at a high-level, top-down kind of position, overseeing multiple restaurants, catering, in-room service and more at large, rambling resorts.

Between April 2013 and June 2015, some of us magically stumbled across his master chefery while he served as Executive Chef of the Surf & Sand Resort. It was a grand and glorious time as he innovated one tasty item after another.

And then…he got snatched up again.

Chef David left the Splashes restaurant and executive chef’s position of the Surf & Sand Resort in the very capable hands of Chef Ron Fougeray and disappeared from the public eye.

He surfaced first as the private dining chef at the Balboa Bay Club…I could only watch his YouTube channel videos to enjoy his great food vicariously…and then he bobbed up again last year at the Monarch Bay Club for the Monarch Beach Resort.

Throughout, I complained loudly to him. I whined incessantly. I cried “foul” at every opportunity.

I don’t think he ever listened to me…but he DID make a recent move that is changing the face of Dana Point.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Salt Creek Grille

Chef David Fune

Chef David Fune is now the Executive Chef over all the Salt Creek Grilles, the closest of which resides at Crown Valley and Coast Highway on the far north edge of Dana Point. The day he sent me an invitation to his menu media preview was one of the best days I’ve had in years.

A noticeable change a couple months ago

Oddly, I had noticed a change at Salt Creek Grille, even before I discovered he had taken over the kitchen. I’m a regular at the restaurant as I live in South Laguna. Over the last several years, the food has been good, which is (sadly and bluntly) a step above what the majority of Dana Point has routinely offered.

But in the last couple of months, the fare at Salt Creek Grille has moved from “good” to “great,” and I noticed that, as I began to drop in more often, the rest of the world was doing the same. On a regular basis now, Salt Creek Grille is packed.

Chef David’s media invitation put all the pieces together. Of course, the food would suddenly be great – this guy doesn’t know how to do it any differently.

Chef David tells me that he devoted the last couple of months to improving efficiencies in the kitchen and finding ways to step up the existing menu items. Now that everything is on an even keel, he’s going to start introducing “a few items here and there,” he says.

Any new item from Chef David Fune is an immediate classic. For this reason, my heart and stomach sing with glee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Salt Creek Grille

Steak salad

At the media tasting party, my favorite frontrunner was the Garlic Soy Steak & Mango Salad with mesquite grilled flat iron steak, rice noodles, avocado, cabbage, cherry tomatoes and a citrus-ponzu dressing.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Salt Creek Grille

Citrus Glazed Jumbo Shrimp

I’ve never been much of a shrimp fan, but Chef David’s Citrus Glazed Jumbo Shrimp had me changing my mind and attitude with wood-fired shrimp tossed with baby tomatoes, citrus segments, kale, garlic, avocado mousse and fingerling potatoes. (Even better, it’s gluten free.)

A few nights ago, I dropped in with a friend and split the Crispy Brussels Sprouts with bourbon caramel glaze and smoky chunks of “tavern ham,” and the Meatball Skillet, which arrived popping hot in its own cast iron pan. The latter is (I believe) only served on the happy hour menu, and the fabulous Brussels are available all the livelong day.

Here to Stay Awhile

Given that Chef David Fune will be overseeing the operations of the Salt Creek Grille restaurants from here to New Jersey, we’re hoping he’s going to stay awhile in “the public eye.” Now that he’s cooking for the mainstream (and undoubtedly bringing in all the fans he acquired at the resorts and private clubs, too), be sure to make repeat visits to the Dana Point location where honest-to-goodness spectacular talent resides.

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book, The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of Laguna based reviews, finds and upcoming events at her blog, TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

Clarification regarding summer parking program for residents with permits

Summer is here, bringing with it the summer parking program, which runs through Labor Day. This means the free parking in Lot 11 (Forest/Laguna Canyon Lot) ends, and everyone has to pay to park in that lot.

Shopper/resident parking permits will not be valid in Lot 11 or Lot 10 (Christmas Tree lot) until after Labor Day. Shopper/resident parking permits will also not be valid in the on-street metered spaces on Laguna Canyon Road and the Frontage Road, except for the metered spaces adjacent to the dog park where the permits will continue to be valid.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Parking meters

Business parking permits will not be valid in the Glenneyre parking structure until after Labor Day.

The parking meters and parking lot pay stations in the greater downtown area, Laguna Canyon Road and Frontage Road, and the Glenneyre parking structure will require payment until 9 p.m. through Labor Day.

The parking meters in the rest of the city outside of the greater downtown area will continue to require payment only until 7 p.m.

The Aliso Beach county parking lots will continue to require payment until 10 p.m.

The Canyon Acres resident permit parking program also went into effect on Friday, June 29 and runs through Labor Day.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Lets Go Hiking

Sat, July 7

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Do you want to take a hike with other nature enthusiasts? Enjoy a 3.8-mile, moderate (600-ft. elevation gain) hike through Laurel and Willow Canyons with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. You will experience a variety of plant communities, from Coastal Sage Scrub to Oak Woodland, and enjoy a view of the ocean at the top. Minimal interpretation, but questions welcome. The terrain can often be rocky and uneven. Participants should bring water, a hat, and a snack, and wear proper hiking shoes. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (20101 Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection). For questions, call 949-497-8324. Donation: $2/person. Parking: $3.





Fitness Hike at Dilley

Sat, July 7

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-ft. elevation gain), led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, July 10

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Restoration Stewardship

Wed, July 11

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of habitat restoration work in the Pecten Reef area of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the park their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Online sign-up required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324.





Yoga Hike

Wed, July 11

9 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100 ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Fitness Hike at Canyon View

Thurs, July 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. REMINDER: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Jr. Rangers

Fri, July 6, 10 a.m.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park in weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Summer Bird Walk

Sat, July 7, 8 a.m.

Love birds, but need help with identification? Join Crystal Cove State Park birders on a guided summer bird walk on both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and spring migrants on this lovely early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, July 7

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table to learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, July 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft or explore the science of Crystal Cove State Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Jr Rangers

Fri, July 13, 10 a.m.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park in weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.