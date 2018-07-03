Festival of Arts, the premier showcase for the arts, runs from July 5 – September 1
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts will let creativity run wild this summer with the prestigious Fine Arts Show on Thursday, July 5 – Saturday, September 1 and Pageant of the Masters’ “Under the Sun” Saturday, July 7 – Saturday, September 1.
Celebrating its 86th year, the Festival of Arts’ prestigious juried Fine Arts Show showcases original artworks from 140 of Orange County’s finest artists and offers interactive art workshops, demos, special events, live music, wine and chocolate pairings, guided art tours, and more.
In conjunction with the Fine Arts Show, the Pageant of the Masters world-famous theatrical celebration of art recreated in tableaux vivants – “living pictures”– will awe audiences nightly with spectacular stage illusions choreographed to original, live orchestra performance and engaging narration.
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show runs from July 5 – September 1, weekdays noon – 11:30 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. There will be early closing on August 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Pageant of the Masters runs from July 7 – Septemger 1, with performances nightly at 8:30 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Franz A. Bischoff’s painting, Catching Fish at the Beach, at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show tickets are available online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org. General Admission tickets are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends; Student tickets are $7 on weekdays and $11 on weekends; tickets for Children 6-12 are $5 daily; admission is free for Children 5 and under, Military, and Laguna Beach Residents.
For Pageant of the Masters ticket information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pageantickets.com. Tickets start at $15 per person. Pageant of the Masters ticket grants access to the Fine Arts Show.
Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.