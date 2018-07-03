Vote for the People’s Choice Winners of LB’s 2018 photo contest

The City of Laguna Beach recently asked for locals’ perspective on life in Laguna Beach, and residents responded with 188 pictures from 66 photographers. For the 2018 contest, photographers submitted high-resolution photographs fitting the theme Daily Life in Laguna Beach.

The voting deadline to choose the winners of the People’s Choice of LB 2018 Photo Contest is almost here. At 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, the voting will end.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Deadline to vote for People’s Choice Photo Contest Winner 2018 is July 8: here is a beautiful photo by Mary Hurlbut to inspire contestants

There are three categories: Environment, Daily Life, and Sunsets.

Residents are asked to vote for their three favorites in each category for a total of nine. The People’s Choice winners will receive recognition at a City Council Meeting, be featured on the City’s social media channels, and be posted in a gallery on the City’s website.

It is expected that the City will announce the winners by early August. To vote, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/

community/photo_contest/default.htm.

Fabulous Frieda, Pet of the Week, is looking for a friendly new home

Frieda is currently the Pet of the Week. She is a six-month-old female spayed Jack Russell terrier mix. She is very sweet and loves attention. Additionally, she loves being active and having children around, but would need a fenced yard. Currently, she is in need of a new owner, and is hoping someone will come visit her and bring her in. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Frieda adopted as soon as possible.

Frieda is ready for a new adventure

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/

our-pets.php.

Eagle Scout candidate Calem Lindsey has created two collection boxes for retirement of American flags

Recent LBHS graduate Calem Lindsey is an Eagle Scout candidate. As part of his Scouting accomplishment, he’s taken initiative to see that old and used American flags are ceremoniously and appropriately retired.

Submitted photo

Calem Lindsey, right, with Richard Moore, Commander of Post 222, at the Legion Hall showing the new flag collection box stationed there

“I had found that people in town did not have a place to drop off flags for proper retirement. It’s also dangerous to try and hold a proper ceremony yourself due to the process of slow burning the flag over a proper flame,” Calem said. “The Legion Hall veterans also often receive flag drop offs unofficially in various containers, and so I decided to provide a place to drop off flags that could be known throughout the community and make it easier on the veterans at the Legion Hall.”

Calem was a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout for eight years. He made the collection boxes himself and they are now open for collection at the American Legion Hall and at the Laguna Presbyterian Church. Scout Troop 35 will maintain and see that the flags are given a respectful retirement.

Submitted photo

The two boxes are now open for flag collection – pictured here is Calem with the box at Laguna Presbyterian

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Willow

Thurs, July 5

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (571-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please wear hiking shoes and bring plenty of water. Ages 15 and up. Remember: This hike is strenuous and fast-paced. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (20101 Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection).

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Lets Go Hiking

Sat, July 7

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Do you want to take a hike with other nature enthusiasts? Enjoy a 3.8-mile, moderate (600-ft. elevation gain) hike through Laurel and Willow Canyons with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. You will experience a variety of plant communities, from Coastal Sage Scrub to Oak Woodland, and enjoy a view of the ocean at the top. Minimal interpretation, but questions welcome. The terrain can often be rocky and uneven. Participants should bring water, a hat, and a snack, and wear proper hiking shoes. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (20101 Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection). For questions, call 949-497-8324. Donation: $2/person. Parking: $3.





Fitness Hike at Dilley

Sat, July 7

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-ft. elevation gain), led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, July 10

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Discovery Hike

Wed, July 4

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear close-toed hiking shoes, sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. Park legally (not street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Restoration Stewardship

Wed, July 11

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of habitat restoration work in the Pecten Reef area of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the park their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Online sign-up required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324.





Yoga Hike

Wed, July 11

9 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100 ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Fitness Hike at Canyon View

Thurs, July 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. REMINDER: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Family Nature Hike

Tues, July 3, 9 a.m.

Summer is a wonderful time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a family hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Seaglass Jewelry Making Activity

Wed, July 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park (Park in the Los Trancos lot - PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Jr. Rangers

Fri, July 6, 10 a.m.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park in weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Summer Bird Walk

Sat, July 7, 8 a.m.

Love birds, but need help with identification? Join Crystal Cove State Park birders on a guided summer bird walk on both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and spring migrants on this lovely early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, July 7

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table to learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Cassins kingbird

Love birds?





Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.