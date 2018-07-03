Community Art Project presents the colorful exhibition, Pastels
The Community Art Project (CAP) is presenting the exhibition “Pastels” from July 2 – August 8. “Pastels” gives viewers the ability to enjoy the vibrant to subtle colors found in the multi-hued palette of the pastel artist.
There will be a reception on Thursdasy, July 5 at the Laguna Beach City Hall, located at 505 Forest Ave, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Meet the artists and see works by artists Mary Aslin, Gianne de Genevraye, Mike Ishikawa, Margaret Lindsey, Sally Strand, Marie Tippets, Elizabeth Wallace, and David Wolfram.
Admission is free. For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.caplaguna.org.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
“Beckoning Spring” by Mary Aslin
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
“Playa Vista” by Margaret Lindsey
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
“Recreation Point, Laguna Beach” by David Wolfram
CAP’s mission is to increase the visibility and appreciation of Art and serve as a catalyst for Art Education. CAP provides ongoing exhibition in The CAP Gallery, in the Rotunda Gallery space located on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 260 Ocean Avenue.
The CAP Gallery is a unique space for juried, solo and retrospective exhibitions. For more information, visit www.caplaguna.org.