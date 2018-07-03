Police Files
Bomb on the beach: Boat Canyon evacuated Sunday
On Sunday, July 1, at approximately 11:30 a.m., an officer responded to Boat Canyon Beach amidst reports from lifeguards that a paddleboarder had found a possible phosphorous explosive device in the water.
“A lifeguard reported that the paddleboarder had brought it [the suspicious item] back to the beach,” said LBPD Spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota. “The lifeguard suspected it was a military explosive device, so LBPD was contacted. The beach was evacuated and the OCSD bomb squad was called to remove the device from the beach.”
All access points to the beach were closed until the device was removed.
The field unit responded to the scene.
LB Marine Safety Cpt Kai Bond filled in more details.
“Marine Safety cleared the beach and asked dispatch to notify the residents in the surrounding area. Because we didn’t know exactly what the device was at that point, we staged away and contacted the OC Sheriff’s Department,” Cpt Bond said. “One of their investigators came down and essentially determined that the suspected explosive device needed to be removed and that’s what they did.”
Photo provided by LBPD
A paddleboarder finds an explosive device on Boat Canyon Beach: Marine Safety and LBPD clear the area and call the OC Bomb Squad
“I have seen this type of incident before, but not at a high frequency,” Cpt Bond said. “Remember, if you ‘see something, say something,’ wherever it is, even the beach.”
Once Marine Safety receives a report and gets a visual of the object, they will call in the experts to remove it.
“That’s not our field as far as determining exactly what it is. We need someone with that type of training,” Cpt Bond said. “Public safety is our number one priority.”
Four-year-old missing for 22 mins near Main Beach, Marine Safety rescues & reunites her with parents
On Saturday, June 30 at 3:42 p.m., at the 400 block of N Coast Highway, Marine Safety received a report of a four-year-old girl missing from Main Beach.
A frantic mother said that her daughter was last seen on the sand about 20 yards South of Main Beach. She described her daughter as having long brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue-ish-green one-piece swimsuit.
Lifeguards and LBPD searched the area, south along the wet sand, checking the front of El Paseo and the Boardwalk, down to Oak and Cleo Street.
“The four-year-old-girl had been separated from her parents right in front of the playground and made her way all the way down to Bird Rock,” LB Marine Safety Cpt Kai Bond said. “The police department and lifeguards located her on the north end of Main Beach by Bird Rock Tower and reunited her with her mother.”
The search and find took 22 minutes, which must have been a long and agonizing time for her parents.
However, Cpt Bond said it’s not that unusual for parents and children to get separated at the beach.
“The best thing they can do is notify a lifeguard so they can get the appropriate resources to search for the missing child,” Cpt Bond said. “I would just urge people to keep a watchful eye on their children at the beach. But for whatever reason, if they are separated, they should notify a lifeguard.”
Saloon owner reaches out to locals after a former employee is arrested for allegedly selling cocaine
Michael Byrne, owner of The Saloon, who also owns Roux restaurant with his wife Cindy, went online to reach out to the community after the recent arrest of doorman, William Hoglund, outside The Saloon for an outstanding DUI warrant and also with cocaine for sale.
Devastated to hear the news, Bryne didn’t waste any time. He immediately responded to the news about his now-former employee.
“Many of you have read Stu News Laguna today (Friday) and were hopefully shocked to see what was the top lead story. I was sickened. I’m coming on here today to apologize to our community for not being aware of everything that was allegedly going on in my bar,” Byrne said. “I’m embarrassed and have a responsibility for what goes on.”
Byrne said he personally researched the incident for 36 hours.
“No one who currently works at The Saloon had any knowledge of what was happening. From the day we took over The Saloon 15 years ago, we have not in any way turned a blind eye to the behavior that can develop in the service industry.”
He said they were active in enforcing any illegal behavior and have been known as a bar that would never allow a drug atmosphere to survive.
“Of course, there are things that go on that you can do nothing about because you have no knowledge of a customer’s behavior,” Byrne said. “Robert Doerr, my wife Cindy, and I, and all of our staff will from today forward step up our game to ensure you all that this sort of behavior will not happen again.”
He reiterated that The Saloon is not a drug bar, has never been a drug bar, nor will it ever be a drug bar.
“This recent misfortune is a one and done,” Byrne said.
“Megan Markle” saved by a stranger, reunited with “Prince Harry”
Stu News is happy to let readers know that the trapped kitty reported in Friday’s Police Files is happy and healthy and sitting pretty. We heard the news thanks to reader Karl Williams who contacted Stu News, responding to a plea to contact the editor with information about the kitty.
Williams is actually the hero rescuer in this only-in-Laguna scenario that ends with a feel-good finale of a freed-feline by a stranger who sprang into action.
The trapped kitty, Megan Markel, a four-month-old kitten, adopted not long ago with her brother Prince Harry, hid in the wheel well of Susan Pivovaroff’s Jeep, unintentionally making the long hot trek from Whittier to Laguna.
“The woman who owned the car came into LGOCA gallery, where I was working that day. She told me about the cat. I got a screwdriver and ruler and took the panel off above her passenger-side front wheel,” Williams said. “I pulled the cat out and returned it to her. It was lodged in a ball between the side skirt and front panel.”
Photo provided by Susan Pivovaroff
Good Samaritan artist Karl Williams rescues kitty Megan Markle, who got stuck in the panel of a Jeep, making a long scary trek from Whittier to Laguna Beach
Meghan Markle was covered in dirt, he said. And if the cat was any bigger, she would not have been able to be rescued. But he had her out in six minutes.
“I am still processing it right now that her name is Megan Markle, well, Miss Markle, this is lucky, very lucky this time. It’s not going to happen again,” Williams said.
“I’ve had a lot sadness lately. And this is just an uplifting – a very unique, sweet story that miracles do happen,” Pivovaroff said. “I cried. It just shows there are angels out there. I am so grateful to Karl.”
She had just got Megan Markle and Prince Harry two weeks prior after wanting kittens for a long time. Before she pulled out of the driveway of their Whittier home she said she spotted Harry and Meghan playing together, so the coast was clear to hit the coast of Laguna.
“I was driving as fast as I could I couldn’t wait to get here,” Pivovaroff said.
Meeting relatives in Laguna, they heard a series of meows for help.
“My heart dropped thinking that my kitty was stuck in there,” she said.
They even called LBPD. They checked everywhere and even brought cat food and water, but to no avail.
After Williams rescued Meghan, Pivovaroff thanked him again for his heroics.
“He said, actually you made my day,” she said. “I felt truly like angels were there.”