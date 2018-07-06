Cho’s Academy is expanding its yoga options: And nonprofits will benefit hugely also – who knew?
Cho’s Academy is expanding and including more options for yoga, offering Ayurveda workshops, and adding three tremendously talented new teachers to its roster.
Yoga classes are now available five days per week, Monday through Friday at 9:15 a.m. There are two Ayurveda workshops currently scheduled, one free and one paid. Full moon, solstice and equinox gong meditations continue to attract participants from all over Orange County.
A full list of dates and events can be found on the Academy website at www.chosacademy.com.
Click on photo for a larger image
Cho’s Academy is dedicated to giving back and donates a third of all gross proceeds raised by its yoga program to local and global charitable causes.
Most recently, funds were donated to Chhahari, an organization based in Kathmandu dedicated to rescuing children from poverty, malnutrition, drug addiction, sex trade and murder for organs; and, a member of our local community struggling to pay cancer related medical expenses not covered by insurance.
A full list of charitable organizations is posted on the academy website.
Yoga Schedule
(All classes are from 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.)
Mondays – Vinyasa with Kylan
Tuesdays – Kundalini with Cher
Wednesdays – Meditative Vinyasa with Sandhiya
Thursdays – Kundalini with Cher
Fridays – Vinyasa with Emily
Upcoming Ayurveda Workshops
Saturday August 11, 2 – 3 p.m.: What is Ayurveda: A Free Introductory Discussion
Saturday September 15, 2 – 5 p.m.: An Afternoon of Ayurveda: Ancient Wisdom for Living our Best Life – Mind, Body, and Spirit
In addition, Cho’s Academy has three new yoga teachers to announce: Sandhiya Ramaswamy, Emily Dygert, and Kylan Lamoureux.
Originally from India, Sandhiya is a Yoga and Ayurveda practitioner with nearly 20 years of experience (Ayurveda is the ancient science of life and health). Her classes balance a challenging physical practice with meditation and focusing the practitioner’s mind.
A California native, Emily says that yoga has helped her recover from severe health issues including a brain tumor and a major spinal injury. Drawing from diverse and eclectic practices, her classes are energetic and warm with a focus on students as individuals.
With over a decade of experience, Kylan credits yoga with saving her from anxiety and depression and for giving her a sense of purpose during intense and stressful life events. Her classes are rooted in Ashtanga principles and seek to inspire students.
Teacher Cher is a true healer in multiple disciplines, and teaches Kundalini on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A registered nurse by profession, Cher is also a KRI Certified Instructor of Kundalini Yoga as taught by Yogi Bhajan, and a Reiki Master Teacher. Her classes elevate students’ consciousness in an effort to access the Divinity that exists within.
For more information visit www.chosacademy.com/donation-yoga.
Cho’s Academy was established in Laguna Beach in 2009 and offers Yoga, Kickboxing, Jiujitsu, Taekwondo, Fitness Bootcamps and Fitness classes for both kids and adults.