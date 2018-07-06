LPAPA celebrates its two-decade legacy with plans for a book: Do you remember your first Invitational?
The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is celebrating a special milestone this year – the 20th anniversary of LPAPA’s LB Painting Invitational. Each year the best plein air artists are invited to Laguna Beach to paint and celebrate the legacy of the those artists who first established Laguna as an art colony by founding the Laguna Beach Art Association (LBAA) and opening the first Laguna Art Gallery in 1918.
Courtesy of LPAPA
2017 “Best in Show” Winner, “Before Sunrise” by LPAPA Signature Artist Aimee Erickson
LPAPA is considered the steward of this plein air legacy, and is dedicated to preserving the plein air tradition of painting for future generations.
To mark this anniversary, LPAPA plans to publish a hardbound book to tell the full story. This special book, to be authored by Mr. Jean Stern, the leading authority on plein air art, will be a recording of the Invitational history and the top award-winning artists who have helped celebrate Laguna’s artistic legacy and have become part of the tradition.
If you remember your first invitational, a $30 donation will reserve your copy of the book and you can play a part in history and be in the book. If you make a donation of $250 or more, you will receive special donor appreciation packages, plus be named in the book as a supporter.
For more information or to donate, visit https://lpapa.org.