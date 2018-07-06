Live! at the Museum presents City of Angels Saxophone Quartet on Thursday, July 12
Live! at the Museum proudly presents City of Angeles Saxophone Quartet on Thursday, July 12.
With a wide and varied repertoire developed and seasoned over time, City of Angels Saxophone Quartet constantly seeks new ways to connect with audiences through succinct commentary focusing on the human stories behind the music that they perform.
While trained and steeped in the classical tradition, the unique and often overlooked heritage of the saxophone has bequeathed the group with a keen interest in the endless possibilities for varied programs that can mix and match from transcriptions of classical works to historical presentations from the saxophone craze to the swing era as well as the emerging contemporary repertoire.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted Photo
City of Angels Saxophone Quartet plays at LAM next Thursday evening
Live! at the Museum, a special collaboration of Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum, takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 - 8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission.
Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at (949) 494-8971 x203. These seats are held until 6:50 p.m.
Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.