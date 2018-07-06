Police Files
Local chef injured by hit-and-run driver, grandmother pleads for help finding suspect
A local grandmother reached out to Stu News on the Fourth of July pleading for help in locating a hit and run driver who struck her 26-year-old grandson, also a Laguna Beach resident, on Tuesday night, leaving him injured on the side of the road.
The hit and run happened sometime between 9:20 and 9:30 p.m. on July 3, as the young man was going down the hill from Laguna Terrace, where he lives, approaching the Jewish Temple in the South Laguna shopping center of CVS/Gelson’s.
If anyone saw anything or might know someone that was in the area at the time, any tip would be helpful.
“My name is Shirleen Blevins; my family and I have been Laguna Beach residents for the past 23 years. I am reaching out to inquire to post a notice in the paper to help find the SUV hit/run driver who hit and left my grandson injured last night,” she said.
According to Blevins, her grandson Andre sustained a fractured right elbow, a right radial head fracture and intensive abrasion of the upper extremity.
“He had some people over; he was taking his skateboard to grab a couple of things at Gelson’s. He was making a turn and someone hit him on the leg hard enough for him to lose his balance causing to him to fly off his board, sliding across the parking lot and ended up facing toward PCH,” Blevins said. “He didn’t have a helmet on but in his mind he was going on a quick trip. Even the doctor said there is no way the vehicle did not feel the impact of hitting Andre.”
Andre is about 6’4” or 6’5” and weighs around 185 lbs. He’s very active and walks to work to his job as a chef at Driftwood. It will take a couple months of rehabilitation to get him back on the job.
“He has abrasions, road rash all across his back and into his shoulder blades. The abrasions are really bad. There is so much swelling from him skidding,” Blevins said. “He’s right-handed, he was going down and tried to break his fall using his hand, where he has abrasions that go up to his forearm and elbow.”
She asked him to walk him through the accident and he said, “I just don’t remember.”
He doesn’t remember the license plate and he didn’t see the driver. He knew something was coming so he served. He was so focused on preventing getting hurt and trying to break the fall. He felt the bump of the car and he went skidding and everything else is just a blur,” Blevins said. “He thinks that the vehicle was an SUV, and maybe that it’s a Mercedes or BMW or something like that.”
She called the accident inhumane, just to leave and not think of the life of another human being.
“He’s really down. He’s really independent and thinks he can take care of himself. So last night when he had a moment of clarity he said, “So I won’t be able to go or make any money for six weeks minimum? It was just that simplistic kind of realization that hit him.”
LBPD really can’t do anything she said because he couldn’t give them any information to go on.
Stu News has vowed to put the word out.
“We’re such a small town and everybody reads Stu News and everybody talks about everything, and I just thought, if just one person reads this and then maybe passes it on to another person someone might know something,” Blevins said. “That’s what I am hoping for.
“It’s inhumane to not care about the life of another human being. To just leave him there…it’s just not right,” Blevins said.
If you saw something or have any tips at all, please contact LBPD’s Sgt Jim Cota at (949) 464-6671.
“I appreciate your help to find this car/driver. He/she either lives or was visiting someone in Laguna Terrace,” Blevins said.
Let’s make it happen Laguna! We take care of our own!
Second suspect, LBHS grad and local bartender, arrested on felony coke sales charges
A second suspect has been arrested in conjunction with the Wednesday, June 27 LBPD arrest of William Hoglund for an outstanding DUI warrant outside of The Saloon. Hoglund was a security doorman at The Saloon and a search of his person revealed five grams of individually packaged cocaine for sale, according to LBPD. In addition to the warrant, he was charged with possession for sales of a controlled substance.
LBPD Detectives followed up on the arrest and executed a search warrant at Hoglund’s residence. Inside the home, it was learned that Tyler Benson, 27, was a roommate of Hoglund. A search of Benson’s room revealed additional individually wrapped baggies of cocaine and a large sum of currency.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “Over $9,000 in cash was found at their residence.”
Benson was also arrested that same day for Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Felony Possession for Sale of a Narcotic or Controlled Substance.
Courtesy of LBPD
Tyler Benson, 27 was arrested in conjunction with his roommate William Hoglund after a search for drugs and money by LBPD on Wednesday, June 29
Both Hoglund and Benson are employed at separate Laguna Beach bar and restaurant establishments.
Benson is a graduate of LBHS and was formerly employed as a bartender at a restaurant on Glenneyre Street in downtown prior to his arrest.
“Our Downtown Foot Patrol Team has done a fantastic job developing partnerships with the restaurant and bar management and security throughout our town. This is an example of that partnership paying dividends in keeping our city a safe place to live, work and play,” said Cpt Jeff Calvert, LBPD.
According to public arrest reports, Benson’s bail was set at $25,000.
Hate speech and racial symbols found in backpack of LBUSD juvenile student
On Monday, July 2, at the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, LBPD received a report of a black backpack sitting outside left unattended for a few hours. The caller told LBPD that they would like the owner to pick it up. Inside they found that the backpack contained an LBUSD laptop and schoolwork.
“Inside the backpack were drawings of characters displaying racial symbols as well as possible hate speech items,” said LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota. “A name of a juvenile was located on the school work. The items will be sent to our Juvenile Detective for follow-up.”
Marine Safety Files
A colorful July 4th for Marine Safety, including 59 rescues
LB Marine Safety Cpt Kai Bond said that they have been incredibly busy over the last couple of days, especially on Fourth of July, and warns of dangerously high surf conditions through tonight.
“As far as our rescue count, we had 59 rescues; we had 69 medical aids, 6,592 public contacts and 3,101 prevents, which is when we talk to the public specifically if they are in a precarious situation and prevent them from doing anything that would put them in danger,” Cpt Bond said.
“We had 61 lifeguards working on the 4th. We work 24/7 but our operations began at 6 a.m. and went all the way through the fireworks show,” Cpt Bond said. “We had extras that day in order to deal with the conditions of the 4th of July crowd. I love the 4th; it’s just a really long day.”
As for beach attendance, Cpt Bond said that it’s one of the busiest days. Because of the holiday they saw large crowds as expected.
For the holiday, Laguna experienced warm water temperatures and air temperatures with a high temperature of 74 degrees and the water at about 70 degrees. The surf was 2 to 3 feet and the flag was green.
Cpt Bond wanted to warn beachgoers about the dangerous high swell that’s occurring through Friday.
“We have a high surf advisory from the National Weather Service,” Cpt Bond said.
On Thursday night, Laguna’s beaches had an orange surf advisory that will be elevated to a red surf warning and is expected to peak Friday.
“Expect five to eight-foot surf with some larger sets and strong rip currents, he warned. “Make sure to swim near a lifeguard, to check in, and to know your limitations and ability before you head into the water.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mark Porterfield
It was a busy 4th holiday for our Marine Safety team with 59 rescues
With the high-heat advisory, he expects to see large crowds through the weekend.
To be in the water, Cpt Bond says Marine Safety recommends that a person should be experienced and have two fins and swimming under an open lifeguard tower.
“Because these conditions are for experts only,” Cpt Bond said, “We recommend that people that don’t have the ocean experience and have two fins stay out of the water during these times of elevated surf.”
Although the high surf warning was supposed to expire at 9 p.m. Friday, an updated announcement from the National Weather Service said to expect high surf and strong rip currents expected through the night.
According to the updated warning, “expect 5 to 8 ft along south and southwest facing beaches of Orange and northern San Diego Counties, with occasional sets 10-12 ft at favored locations in Orange County.”
Partly to blame are the south swells from Tropical Storm Fabio creating high surf at our local beaches and in the area.
In addition to the surf, strong rip and longshore currents will make swimming hazardous. If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and back toward the beach when possible. Never attempt to swim against a rip current.
Swell and surf will gradually subside this weekend.