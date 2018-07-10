Police Files
Knifing on Laguna Beach trolley: argument escalates, juvenile reportedly cuts adult male
On Monday, July 11 at 3:55 p.m., LBPD and LBFD responded to a possible fight involving a knife on a city trolley at 3rd Avenue and Coast Highway.
After going on scene to assess if a crime had occurred, LBPD detained a few teens and an adult. A knife was recovered as LBPD continued their investigation.
According to reports, a juvenile male pulled out a knife and cut an adult male on board the trolley.
“It was an argument between a juvenile and an adult male that escalated,” said LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota. “The suspect is a juvenile out of South County,” he continued.
The sole victim was treated for a small cut on his left hand. The male juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Laguna Beach Police Department.
In addition to creating quite a scare for fellow trolley goers, the incident also snarled traffic in South Laguna for hours. A traffic alert from the City notified residents of delays on Southbound Coast Hwy “due to police activity” starting at 4:14 p.m. The delays lasted for at least two hours.
Skateboarder without helmet gets nailed and jailed for drugs and a slew of other crimes
On Saturday, July 7 at 9:52 p.m., an LBPD officer saw a skateboarder at Aster Street and North Coast Highway not wearing a helmet per the Laguna Beach Municipal Code. The officer contacted the male subject and advised him the reason for the stop.
“Officers asked him if he was probation or parole and he said “Yes” and asked if he had to give his name,” Sgt Cota said. “Terms of his probation were to always cooperate with law enforcement and not refuse to provide information.”
The male subject, who did not have any identification on his possession, was taken into custody for not wearing a helmet while skateboarding.
He was later identified as Huntington Beach resident Beau Galloiscosenza, 29.
“A search of Galloiscosenza revealed heroin and a pipe with methamphetamine inside of it. Galloiscosenza also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Battery with injuries,” Sgt Cota said. “Galloiscosenza was also in possession of several credit cards, not in his name, and a blank check in a large bag.”
But that’s not all. Also inside the bag were stolen license plates that he allegedly took in Laguna Beach.
Galloiscosenza was arrested for the outstanding warrant, possession of heroin and cocaine, possession of a narcotic pipe, and misappropriation of stolen property.
Bail was set at $20,000.
Trespassing juvie boys jump from 4th story into pool
On Saturday, July 7 at 9:26 p.m., in the 31500 block of Tablerock Drive, approximately four male juveniles, ages 12-16, were reported trespassing at the Tablerock Terrace Apartments. According to the RP, they were seen jumping from the 4th story into the pool with what “looked like cameras or GoPros in their mouth when they jumped.”
LBPD responded to the scene but the boys had already fled and were not located.
Take heed pool-jumping boys, a Laguna pool-jumper known as “8booth” was still hobbled more than six months after shattering both feet following a pool jump at Pacific Edge Hotel in December 2016. A video of the incident showed him hitting the edge of the pool, falling into the water, and then crawling away from the scene. He was also charged with trespassing.