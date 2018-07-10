Diane Armitage

Festival Favorite: Decadent Wine & Chocolate Nights

My favorite weekly event at the Festival of Arts? Easy. Thursday evening’s “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate.”

I’m not sure that this event needs a lot of salesmanship. When you have art, live jazz, wine and chocolate at your disposal for two full hours, life can’t get much better. It happens every Thursday night through the festival season from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This year, you’ll be sampling a variety of Kendall Jackson wines, each of which is expertly paired with a variety of high-end chocolates from XAN Confections.

As you enjoy your chocolates and wine, you have free run of the Festival grounds to peruse art from 140 California-based artists.

Meanwhile, different jazz ensembles entertain weekly. This coming Thursday, July 12 features Brian Simpson, a prolific R&B and blues musician and songwriter.

Tickets

Tickets for “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate” are $20, which does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating. You must be 21 to participate.

The Festival is always free to Laguna Beach residents and military. Otherwise, General Admission on Thursday evenings is $10, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 6-12. Gates open at noon.

VIP Seats a Plus

If you’re more interested in sitting and sipping vs. walking through the art show, limited reserved seating is available for the jazz at an additional $35 per person. Go online to http://foapom.com, click the Calendar, and then choose your Thursday evening attendance. You will be able to reserve your Thursday VIP seats from any Thursday page.

See you at the FOA!

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book, The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of Laguna based reviews, finds and upcoming events at her blog, TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

Laguna Beach Seniors announces two new members to its Board of Directors

Laguna Beach Seniors is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the 12-member board are Renae Hinchey and Stephany Skenderian. Each has a strong desire to serve the needs of Laguna’s senior community and a passion and dedication to Laguna Beach Seniors’ ambitious “aging in place” initiative – Lifelong Laguna.

Renae Hinchey has served as the General Manager of Laguna Beach County Water District for eighteen years. Prior to this, she worked for the City of Anaheim and also Western Municipal Water for more than ten years. She has experience working for both public and private organizations throughout her career, including seven years with TRW and eight years with Southern California Gas Company. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Lifetime Teaching Credential.

Stephany Skenderian grew up in Corning, NY and in 1976 received an Associate in Applied Sciences Degree in Dental Hygiene at Broome Community College in Binghamton, NY. Shortly after graduation, Stephany relocated to Southern California and practiced dental hygiene for over 40 years. Throughout her career, Stephany participated in various volunteer programs for underserved communities and mentored students who were interested in the field of dentistry.

Pictured left to right, Renae Hinchey and Stephany Skenderian

“We welcome both Renae and Stephany to a dedicated and talented board,” said Nadia Babayi, Laguna Beach Seniors executive director. “Our highest priority is to work with our local partner organizations to promote the ‘aging in place’ concept, and prepare for a growing population of older adults in Laguna.”

Located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q Senior Center operates independently as a 501c(3) nonprofit in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach Seniors has been enhancing the lives of seniors for over 40 years. Mental health support, care management, recreational and educational classes, programs, activities and events are available and designed for seniors 55+ that promote independence, wellness and community. For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org.

International Hair Salon crosses the street from Hotel Laguna, where it has resided for 33 years

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

After 33 years, the International Hair Salon is crossing the street. Owner Noreen Goodman has proudly operated the business in the Hotel Laguna for all those years, and she would have liked to continue on there, but there is “so much uncertainty,” as she describes it, with the closing of the hotel and papering up of the adjacent businesses.

Goodman has found new footing for the salon at the Gregory Stevens location just across the street. “Gregory Stevens has been there 27 years, and has a good reputation in town,” Goodman said. “I was looking for a while – and he had one station available.”

In the nick of time for summer business, International Salon’s Noreen Goodman will launch at the new location – 540 S Coast Hwy – today, Tuesday, July 10.

International Hair Salon’s Noreen Goodman

Goodman originally trained with the Sassoon brand artistic director 39 years ago. She’s a cutting and colorist specialist, always keeping up to date with the latest coloring techniques. Additionally, she’s a make-up and up-do specialist who always includes brow tinting with hair styling at no extra cost. She looks out for her client’s best features. “I try to make them feel special and beautiful,” she says.

The products she uses are the finest from Italy and Germany: Alfaparf, and Keune.

“I also do a lot of coloring for men,” she says. “Staying young, youthful.”

She adds, “It’s been nice to meet people from all over the world. I love learning about other cultures.”

Goodman is excited about the move to the new location. One nice feature is that there is underground parking available for free, for customers.

In celebration of the change, International Hair Salon is offering a sweet deal for new clients. Goodman will be giving a free conditioning treatment and gloss for hair – it smoothes and shines the hair beautifully (and is normally a $40 service).

Call (949) 212-8076 to book appointments.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, July 10

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Native Plants Nursery

Sat, July 14

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery, and care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for volunteers at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. Forms are available on this webpage as well. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Restoration Stewardship

Wed, July 11

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of habitat restoration work in the Pecten Reef area of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the park their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Online sign-up required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324.





Yoga Hike

Wed, July 11

9 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100 ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Fitness Hike at Canyon View

Thurs, July 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. REMINDER: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, July 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft or explore the science of Crystal Cove State Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Jr Rangers

Fri, July 13, 10 a.m.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park in weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Ancient Volcano Hike

Sat, July 14,

10 a.m. – Noon

Join a park volunteer on an Ancient Volcanoes Hike in the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park and explore several of the parks volcanic features. Learn about the land/seascape setting 10-11 million years ago and then head out to observe some volcanic sites in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Trailside Chat

Sat, July 14

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Trailside

Chat table before starting a hike into the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about some of the fun critters living in the park and reasons to stay on the trail. Alex will be stationed at the Moro Canyon Trail Head near the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day use fee.





Family Hike

Sun, July 15, 9 a.m.

Summer is a wonderful time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a family hike at Crystal Cove State Park

to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Tour

Sun, July 15

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck

of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Hike

Tue, July 17, 9 a.m.

Summer is a wonderful time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a family hike at Crystal Cove State Park

to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Cassins kingbird





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.