Bluebird Music in the Park 2018: the party starts on Sunday July 15 at 5 p.m.
Alert for locals: this Sunday the Bluebird Music in the Park kicks off with a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. Concerts take place on Sundays from July 15 - August 26.
Keep an eye out for Stu News photographer Scott Brashier – he’ll be there every Sunday taking photos of the festive scene.
Photo by Scott Brashier
Last year Springsteen was celebrated
Free live performances are scheduled as follows:
7/15: Scott Bruce – A tribute to the King of Rock and Roll
7/22: The Devastators – Reggae and Dub
7/29: Lost Beach – Indie Rock n Roll
8/5: ABBA Gold – A tribute to ABBA
8/12: Room at The Top – A tribute to Tom Petty
8/19: Woody and the Longboards – A tribute to the Beach Boys
8/26: Santanaways – A tribute to Santana
This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
Bluebird Park is located at 798 Bluebird Canyon Drive.