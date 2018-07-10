Brian Hamill captures iconic images in exhibition Tests of Time at Forest & Ocean Gallery, opens July 24
Muhammad Ali, Tina Turner, John Lennon, the Rolling Stones, Woody Allen, Robert DeNiro and a plethora of Kennedys: world traveler, photojournalist and fine art photographer Brian Hamill has captured them all in images that eloquently reveal his subjects and the places and times onto which they made their indelible marks.
On Tuesday, July 24, Julie Laughton, proprietor of Julie Laughton Design Build, stages an exhibition of Hamill’s photographs titled “Tests of Time” at The Forest & Ocean Gallery. The exhibit will run until August 27.
A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, July 28 from 5 until 8 p.m., and Hamill will be present to speak with guests.
Brian Hamill’s photograph of John Lennon from “Tests of Time”
Hamill was born in Brooklyn, NY and studied photography at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Beginning in the mid-1960s, he covered nearly everything from the Rock & Roll scene and entertainment to politics and sports, particularly boxing.
He has exhibited throughout the US and Canada, and his work has appeared in numerous books, including the acclaimed “Woody Allen at Work: The Photographs of Brian Hamill.”
A collection of his fine art prints will be available for sale.
A detailed profile of the artist and examples of his work can be found at www.brianhamill.com.
Forest & Ocean Gallery is located at 480 Ocean Ave.
For more information, go to www.forestoceangallery.comor call (949) 371-3313.