Terra Laguna Beach welcomes Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters ticket holders and Laguna Beach Passport to the Arts holders throughout the festival season for drinks, lunch, and/or dinner.
Officially opening July 7, guests at the Festival or Pageant may also stop by Terra Laguna Beach for a variety of California fresh cuisine and refreshments or they can visit Terra’s Neptune Lounge for custom drinks and tapas.
Executive Chef Jenny Messing has prepared an elegant and delectable menu for Terra diners, and has included a few favorites from the previous on-site restaurant, Tivoli Terrace.
Terra Laguna Beach is on the Festival of Arts grounds
Chef Messing’s menu includes tantalizing dishes like the Maple Brined Pork Chop topped with a chunky summer peach-pancetta bourbon sauce served with sautéed kale and cauliflower mashed potatoes, the Char-Grilled Flank Steak sprinkled with a savory chutney of fig, smoked bleu cheese, toasted walnuts and fresh thyme served over a bed of cauliflower mashed potatoes, and the Pan Seared Chicken Breast with a fresh fennel and tart green apple slaw and earthy roasted beets served over a bed of herbed basmati rice.
There are also vegetarian options available including a beautiful Tuscan Primavera Pasta slow cooked with fresh summer vegetables, herbs and freshly cooked pappardelle pasta, fresh parmesan cheese and basil.
For dessert, the Rosemary-Lemon Olive Oil Cake Berry Trifle is innovative and refreshing, and the Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Tart with a hazelnut crust and fresh blackberries will make your mouth water for more. With delicious cuisine and artfully crafted cocktails, Terra’s serene and luxurious atmosphere only heightens the sumptuous experience under the historic canopy from 1957 at Terra.
To access the unique experience of Terra, you must be a ticket holder for the Festival of Arts or Pageant of the Masters. Festival of Arts tickets are sold either per day or per season. One ticket to the Pageant of the Masters can get you into the Festival of Arts for the whole season on top of the access to the Pageant, which will allow you to come and enjoy the tantalizing taste of Terra again and again, all season long.
You may also purchase a Laguna Beach Passport to the Arts, which allows you access to dine at Terra, and get you into the three art festivals in the area: Festival of Arts, Laguna Art-A-Fair, and Sawdust Art Festival.
Of course, Laguna Beach residents, those in the military and children under 5 are all admitted to the Festival of Arts for free.
For more information, visit www.lagunacreativeventures.com.