Youngsters encouraged to enter One World One Ocean Video Contest: deadline extended
Youngsters ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to enter the World Oceans Day Video Contest for a chance to win a GoPro HERO, and possibly see their video on the One World One Ocean YouTube Channel.
In a 60-second or less video, the contest asks youngsters to explain what the ocean means to them. Whether you live right next to the beach or 1,000 miles away, there is a need to know why the ocean is vital to our lives.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
What does the ocean mean to you?
This is a chance for our local teens, grades 7 - 12, to channel their creativity. Humorous videos, music videos, and videos with a conservation message are all welcomed.
Awards will be given in the following categories: Judges Award Grand Prize Winner – Best Ocean Message, Public Choice Grand Prize, and the Best Video from a Non-Coastal City.
Video submissions are due by Fridah, July 13 at 5 p.m. PST. The Grand Prize Winner and two category winners will be announced July 2.
For more information, visit www.OneWorldOneOcean.com.