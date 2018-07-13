Hobie partners with Patagonia to benefit PMMC’s Pinniped Pollution Project
Hobie Surf Shops are proud to partner with Patagonia in providing grants and funds to our local community partners. Last year, The Ocean Institute’s “Adopt a Classroom” program was its beneficiary; this year, Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is the recipient.
PMMC, which rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration, is a perfect fit to receive this year’s grant.
As well-known leaders in the outdoor industry for environmental advocacy and community enrichment, Patagonia’s grants program recently gifted PMMC with a $5,000 grant to support its Pinniped Pollution Project (PPP). PPP is a hands-on marine education program for fourth and fifth grade students in Orange County.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Kids have fun while they learn through the Pinniped Pollution Project
The Patagonia ‘Environmental Grants Program’ is funded through the company’s membership in “1% For The Planet” – which has donated over $89 million in cash to thousands of community-based groups working to create positive change for the planet in their own backyards.
Instead of giving large sums to a handful of causes, Patagonia gives modest grants – which typically range between $2,500 - $15,000 – to hundreds of groups every year for whom this money makes a world of difference.
“In this way, Hobie Surf Shops are philosophically aligned with our friends at Patagonia and proud to be able to help in the selection of grant recipients,” a spokesperson said.
PMCC hosts from 9,000 to 10,000 children every year through their daily and weekly programs. The center also rescues, rehabilitates and releases between 150-250 animals every year. Programs at PMMC range from afternoon field trips, distance learning programs with multi media presentations and live Q&A sessions, and Girl Scout badge programs where youth learn about the role we play in keeping our oceans clean.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The sea lions can rest easy thanks to grants like those from Hobie and Patagonia
PMMC’s Camp Pinniped is a week-long camp that witnesses a marine hospital in action, including rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the hospital’s mammal patients. Also, the nonprofit’s “Give Back Education Program” helps members of the military, children at risk, children in hospitals or just children struggling to afford field trip experiences to learn about ocean conservation get to the center.
All programs and hospital activities are provided through grants, donations and the hard work of volunteers.
Learn more about the Pacific Marine Mammal Center by visiting www.pacificmmc.org.