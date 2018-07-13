Malcolm Warner, exec director of LAM, picks Red Hot Winners at Art-To-Go
The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts presented the Art-To-Go Best-in-Show awards to seven artists last Sunday. Art-To-Go is a fundraising sale of original works donated by Festival exhibitors to support the disaster relief fund for artists.
These Red-Hot themed works are available daily on the Festival grounds now through August 26.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted Photo
(L-R) Artists Fund Vice President Wendy Wirth, Sherry Cohen, Michael Obermeyer, Maaria Kader, Elizabeth McGhee, Jonathan Hunt, and Sharon Jackman
Scratchboard artist Maaria Kader won both People’s Choice City Hall and Festival Grounds categories for “Always Hot”, her portrait of a Laguna Beach firefighter. “I’m so grateful for these awards,” she said. “I hope it brings more attention to scratchboard as a fine art medium.”
Malcolm Warner, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum served as awards juror. “I like seeing all the ways the artists interpreted the Red Hot theme,” he said.
His picks included Mia Moore for first place, and Michael Obermeyer for second place with his nude figure.
“I asked my daughter if it was too racy to display, but she told me – no dad, definitely turn it in,” Obermeyer said. “I’m glad I listened to her!”
Fire Temple by Mia Moore won first place in the Art-To-Go fundraising sale
Ceramicist Sharon Jackman took third place, and honorable mentions went to printmaker Jonathan Hunt and painter Elizabeth McGhee. Best in them went to Sherry Cohen for her Rising Flame necklace.
All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. View the collection online at www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949. Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.