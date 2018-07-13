Ning Zhou Gallery presents art photography show, Reflections on Reflections, opening August 2
Laguna Beach’s Ning Zhou Gallery will celebrate its third anniversary with a show of new water-reflection photographs by its namesake and international master, Ning Zhou. Entitled Reflections on Reflections, the exhibition will be on display from August 2 to October 15. The Opening Reception will coincide with First Thursday Art Walk on August 2, with Ning Zhou in attendance.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Ning Zhou’s art photograph, “Water Charm – Hand Wave”
While primarily comprised of new work, Reflections on Reflections will reprise another art exhibit that was held in Athens in 2007, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Greece, George Papendreou. Papendreou is a collector of Ning Zhou’s work, and a particular fan of the artist’s unique water-reflection photographs. Called Water Charms, the exhibit generated much critical acclaim, international buzz, and a beautiful book.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
“Water Charm – LightNing” by Ning Zhou
Reflections on Reflections offers images of nature mirroring reality for the viewer.
According to the gallery, “The images compose form, color and shadow into abstractions, which resonate as strongly as those made by the hand of a mortal artist. Some are reminiscent of Miro, others of Monet. Regardless, these images provide insights and emotional clarity to the viewer, and in that sense become a kind of visual poetry writ large as if backlit.”
Honored by his peers in China – the Association of Chinese Art Photographers has named him their Preeminent Contemporary Art Photographer – Ning Zhou divides his time between Nanjing, China, where he is President of the Nanjing Institute of Visual Arts and founder of a Ning Zhou Gallery, and Laguna Beach, where he is president of the East-West Culture and Arts Foundation, and founder of another Ning Zhou Gallery. He is currently developing a museum of antique photographic equipment in Aliso Viejo based on his personal collection of more than 700 pieces.
This show promises to be a highlight of the summer art scene. The opening reception will be August 2 at the gallery, located at 357 S Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.ningzhougallery.com.