Teen Josh Tanaka has fun with the camera he won in the Wyland photo contest
Last year, Josh Tanaka won a terrific new camera in the Wyland National Art Challenge photo contest. Named as the Individual Photo Camera Winner, he’s been experimenting since he received the prize.
“The camera has dual lenses that can make a compete 360 photo. I can grab a image from any angle or show a full frame from it!” Josh says. “Other than being able to do almost anything in post production, the camera is waterproof, so I can take those advantages with me in the ocean!”
Below are some photos Josh took recently while exploring the camera’s capabilities.
Laguna in the round