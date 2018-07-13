Why A Taste for Charity matters
By Dave Csira
Every year since 1995, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® Charitable Assistance Fund and Affiliates have organized and hosted “A Taste for Charity.” This epic event brings together local artists, restaurants and merchants who generously contribute their talents and creations for the benefit of select nonprofit organizations right here in Laguna Beach.
This year’s event took place on May 16 and set a new record for attendance and proceeds generated. With a retro theme dubbed “Follow the Call to the Disco Ball,” there was shoulder-to-shoulder grooving on the dance floor with moves not seen since the ‘70s. For those of a certain generation, it was a chance to bust out some funky outfits and platform soles, all the while being refreshed and nourished by 13 of Laguna’s finest eating establishments.
Needless to say, there were a lot of smiling faces.
Of course, the real purpose of the event is to raise money and awareness for some of the most deserving charitable organizations in Laguna Beach. Paddles were held high when it came time for the bidding and this crowd reached deep into their pockets for the 100 pieces that were sold. The final tally came in at over $106,000.
Here is why A Taste for Charity really matters: the vast majority of those proceeds were distributed directly to these local charitable organizations:
Laguna Beach Community Clinic – A free clinic to meet the needs of low-income and medically uninsured people of South County;
The Laguna Food Pantry – Striving to prevent homelessness and provide support services for local residents when disaster strikes;
Laguna Beach Live – Increasing awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences;
Laguna Beach Seniors – A service organization for Laguna Beach seniors, housed in the Suzi Q;
Laguna Plein Air Painters Association – Builds upon and promotes the renowned landscape painting heritage of Laguna Beach;
Laguna Radio KS93.5 – Broadcasting and airing generational rock and community programming to Laguna Beach;
No Square Theatre – Providing performance opportunities for amateur players of all ages and experience levels;
The Laguna Board of REALTORS® and Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund – Providing assistance to members of the Laguna Beach REALTOR® and Affiliate community who have overwhelming medical or financial needs;
The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund – Provides grants to three graduating seniors with an interest in the arts and who have provided 60 or more hours of community service;
Wayfinders (previously Laguna Beach Youth Shelter) – Providing emergency shelter, counseling and short-term crisis intervention programs and services to children 11 to 17 years of age.
More than 50 volunteers/real estate professionals worked to make this a reality
Your local real estate professionals, consisting of 50 volunteers, worked tirelessly to put on a terrific event for such a worthy cause. About 100 artists and merchants, and 13 restaurants donated their time and goods.
Show your appreciation by attending next year’s event and help to make it another record-breaking year. Who knows what theme or era will be featured, but it’s sure to be a great time and you’ll be helping to make Laguna Beach even better. So, be there or be square…