Rainbow Reflections: Life and times in LGBTQ Laguna
By Craig Cooley
More Rainbows!
Click on photo for a larger image
Craig Cooley
When there is so much negative news, and when it seems it is more often based on its sensational value than “true value,” it is sometimes hard to find the “good” and honorable news. So, with that I am touting a relatively new nonprofit and charitable organization, G4G, also known as “Gay for Good” and their positive mission statement:
“To achieve our mission, we: Identify and connect with environmental and social welfare organizations in each city chapter (including organizations not traditionally associated with the LGBTQ community); Support select organizations primarily through volunteer service (time), rather than financial contributions; Coordinate regular social events for G4G members and our allies to develop friendships and network; Foster and promote a spirit of positive, enthusiastic camaraderie both within the LGBTQ community and towards our partner organizations; Do something valuable for our community, city and country; Above all, make a positive difference and have fun!”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
G4G aims to energize and mobilize the LGBTQ community to interact with the greater community by volunteering time to various social welfare and environmental service projects. Each month, Gay for Good Orange County selects a different nonprofit to donate their time for a community service project. If you would like to volunteer, there is no money required, just donate your time!
If you know of a worthy non-profit cause that G4G may want to support, anything from cleaning, painting, to special event coordination, support, and assistance, hit them up at www.gayforgood.org/orange-county.
To hear more about the organization, tune on KX 93.5 FM in Laguna Beach on August 25 at 9 a.m. I am so very pleased and excited to have Annie Friedman, the National Director of the G4G organization on my Rainbow Radio program – or catch the Podcast at rainbow-radio.com at your convenience.
Kindness in Action
Not to be outdone, on July 21 my Rainbow Radio guest will be another positive “power house,” Michael Lloyd-White. Who is Michael, you say? He’s the Chief Advisor to the Board at World Kindness USA, Chairman/Founder of World Kindness Australia and the immediate past Secretary of World Kindness Movement global body. Last week in New York, Senator Bill Bradley, NBA legend, interviewed Michael on Sirius XM and now I have the pleasure of interviewing Michael on Laguna Beach’s KX 93.5 FM.
Submitted photo
Michael Lloyd-White
Michael, Shadi Pourkashef, our local “Stop Bullying” organization leader, and City Councilman Steve Dicterow will all be on the program together – a triple billing and a first at Rainbow Radio. Wow, I couldn’t ask for better!
What is the agenda for these kind folks? Many things, but one immediate effort is that they are working hard to have Laguna Beach recognized and become officially designated as a “World Kindness City.” This is part of an international organization and effort to make the world a more kind and loving community, and I wholeheartedly support this effort! Tune in July 21 at 9 a.m. to KX93.5 FM.
LGBTQ On the Move
There is also another organization that many may not be aware of that can be found on Facebook – LGBTQ Heritage and Culture, Laguna Beach. There are 711 Facebook members and you might want to consider becoming a member! There is no fee and there are no requirements, so why not? They have regular monthly meetings and discuss all things that relate to heritage and culture for the LGBTQ community in Laguna Beach.
At our last meeting the topic came up of having a “Rainbow Business Association” that would promote local business commerce, and tourism and travel to Laguna Beach. It is presently being discussed and there are many options considered. How about a Bob Gentry Heritage District designation? Perhaps a Harvey Milk Ave? They have an exciting agenda, so contact them and be the first to know what they are up to!
Final Thoughts
Lately it seems that LGBTQ acceptance and inclusion in the culture of Laguna Beach is at an all-time high, and for that there is a grateful community, myself included! But sadly, not all locations around the world feel the same way. Too often ridicule, shame, and that awful word, hate, become part of the daily vernacular. This is true particularly for the transgender members of many communities with an alarming incidence of harassment, physical abuse and, yes, murders. Fortunately, we have a haven of sorts here in our fair city, where the prevailing attitude is of acceptance. And I have to say again, and I will likely say it many times more, that I am grateful to be able to enjoy the fabulous City of Laguna Beach! And I sincerely thank you, Laguna Beach!
If you have comments? Ideas? Events? Please let me know at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..