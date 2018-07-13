A fun time was had by all: Laguna Beach Pride
By Craig Cooley
July 4th in Laguna Beach was mild even as most other locations in the USA were sweltering. We were enjoying a cool 74 degrees! But Laguna Beach Pride did manage to heat things up at West Street Beach and with a Pride “INDEPEN-DANCE” event at the now world famous and iconic Boom Boom Room – for two days!
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
West Street Beach on Fourth of July
Check the photos out at www.lagunabeachpride.org.
Next up giddy-up
The next Pride event is on the 29th at Mozambique with a “Boot Scootin Country Disco Jamboree.” Laguna Beach Pride is at it again, “We are Two-Steppin our way to the next event. Y’all cowboys and cowgirls get your tight wranglers on and mosey on down to Laguna Beach’s first boot scootin country disco jamboree!”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Save the date. The Boot Scootin Country Disco Jamboree is at Mozambique, July 29 from 4 - 11 p.m.
Wow, that about covers everything! Laguna Beach Pride is doing their best to add to the flavor and culture of Laguna Beach with regular monthly events. Sign up on their website for updates as the events develop.