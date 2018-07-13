Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will help raise money for Special Olympics on Saturday, July 28 at Ruby’s

Laguna Beach Police Department employees will be volunteering their time in conjunction with Special Olympics athletes to work alongside Ruby’s Diner restaurant staff to help raise money for the Special Olympics Orange County Region at a Tip-A-Cop® fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ruby’s Diner located at 30622 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

The Laguna Beach Police Department, along with the international law enforcement community, has a longstanding relationship with the Special Olympics. Police officers partner with area restaurants to hold Special Olympics Fundraisers on specific dates, hosted by one or more restaurants. Officers and Special Olympics athletes meet and greet customers, help take orders and deliver drinks and food orders, while interacting with restaurant guests.

Customers are encouraged to “tip the cop” for their service in the form of a tax deductible donation, 100 percent of which will go to the Special Olympics program. This is in addition to the customary tip left for the restaurant’s server for their service.

There will be an exotic car display which will include Lamborghinis, Peganis, McLarens and Porsches. The Police Department will also have a police car, police motorcycle, police K-9 unit, drone demonstration, face painting station and a balloon artist on site for this event. The community can enjoy great food, interact with some of Laguna Beach’s ‘Finest’ and Special Olympics athletes while supporting a great cause.

Special Olympics relies on fundraisers for the many services it provides to our Special Olympics Athletes.

Events are held annually in more than 170 countries for people with intellectual disabilities. More than 3.1 million athletes of all ages are involved in these Special Olympics programs. The Laguna Beach Police Department is very proud to be able to play a small part in promoting Special Olympics and providing opportunities for the athletes to train, compete, have fun, and become productive and respected members of society.

For more information, contact Lieutenant Joe Torres at (949) 497-0330 or jtorres@lagunabeachcity.net.

Fifth Annual Night at The Ranch

benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Save the date for the Fifth Annual Night at the Ranch to be held on Friday, Sept 7 at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. The night promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration featuring the band Side Deal, a collaboration of four artists from Newport Beach drawn together by a passion for great music.

After years of independent, successful careers and admiration for one another, Charlie Colin (Train), Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray), and Joel & Scott Owen (PawnShop kings) decided to form a band and create original music together.

All proceeds from this event go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Guests will be treated to a farm-to-table dinner, open bar, exciting live and silent auction items, and lots of live music. Club Alumnus Leif Hanson had the idea of the Night of The Ranch event six years ago and the event is now one of the best in Laguna.

Leif, a resident of Laguna Beach, attended what was the Laguna Beach Boys Club during his formative years as a young boy and was looking for a way to give back to his Club. He enlisted his good friend and fellow Club Alumnus Steve Blue and together with their amazing committee has made this event a success.

“The number of kids who need us has grown so fast that we’re just trying to keep up. Now we need more support than ever so we can be there for all of the kids who need the Club,” says CEO Pam Estes. “Leif, Steve and every supporter of last year’s event came to help at a critical time, and we’re happy to have their generous support again this year.”

For more information, visit www.bcglagunabeach.org.

Contest for Art Cart, a custom-painted golf cart, will benefit Laguna Art Museum

Enter Laguna Art Museum’s contest for a chance to win the “Art Cart,” a custom painted design by renowned LA artist Kenny Scharf.

The 2018 Polaris GEM e4 (delivered by Cart Mart) offers premium comfort with seating for four; is street legal up to 35 mph; features 14” polished aluminum high profile wheels and rims, a locking trunk back with 100 lb capacity and more.

Raffle tickets are $100 each.

To puchase raffle tickets or for rules and regulations, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org.

Join the “I Heart OC” Boys & Girls Club Giving Day coming up on August 15

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is participating in a collaboration with all of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County to raise over $150,000 for the youth. The Clubs have designated August 15 to be a giving day for donors, friends, and family to show their support for their Club by making a donation on that very special day.

This OC Clubs collaboration brings together 15 Boys & Girls Clubs which combined have a total of 110 sites and serve over 95,922 youth annually.

According to the Institute for Social Research and School of Public Health at the University of Michigan study, for every $1 invested in a Boys & Girls Club, the community receives $10 in return. That is an amazing ROI.

Join this exciting event and help children have a brighter future.

For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Native Plants Nursery

Sat, July 14

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery, and care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for volunteers at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. Forms are available on this webpage as well. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Bird Walk

Sun, July 15

8 – 11 a.m.

Spot local native and seasonal resident birds with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this slow and easy up to 2-mile walk through a landscaped suburban parkland setting at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Wear hiking or walking shoes; bring binoculars! For ages 12 and up (minors must be accompanied by adult). Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel. Enter park and make a right turn at the T intersection. Make a left into the first parking lot and meet at the far end. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $5.





Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thurs, July 19

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. For ages 15 and up. Note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Restoration Stewardship

Wed, July 11

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of habitat restoration work in the Pecten Reef area of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the park their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Online sign-up required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324.





Yoga Hike

Wed, July 11

9 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100 ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Fitness Hike at Canyon View

Thurs, July 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. REMINDER: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Jr Rangers

Fri, July 13, 10 a.m.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park in weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Ancient Volcano Hike

Sat, July 14,

10 a.m. – Noon

Join a park volunteer on an Ancient Volcanoes Hike in the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park and explore several of the parks volcanic features. Learn about the land/seascape setting 10-11 million years ago and then head out to observe some volcanic sites in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Trailside Chat

Sat, July 14

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Trailside

Chat table before starting a hike into the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about some of the fun critters living in the park and reasons to stay on the trail. Alex will be stationed at the Moro Canyon Trail Head near the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day use fee.





Family Hike

Sun, July 15, 9 a.m.

Summer is a wonderful time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a family hike at Crystal Cove State Park

to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Tour

Sun, July 15

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck

of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Hike

Tues, July 17, 9 a.m.

Summer is a wonderful time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a family hike at Crystal Cove State Park

to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, July 18

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Movie on the Beach

Thurs, July 19, 8 p.m.

To celebrate the history of movie making at Crystal Cove State Park, Crystal Cove Conservancy will show movies on the beach this summer. Join us near the restored ‘Beaches’ Film &

Media Center (historic Cottage #13) in the Crystal Cove State

Park Historic District and watch “Alice in Wonderland.” Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then

walk across the street or take the shuttle.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15). Visit www.crystalcove.org for more information.





Jr Rangers

Fri, July 20, 10 a.m.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park in weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.